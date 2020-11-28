"I wasn't supposed to tell that": PUBG Mobile India pro Maxtern posts clarification on deleted viral tweet

PUBG Mobile content creator Maxtern has posted a clarification about now-deleted viral tweets.

A few days back, Maxtern aka Sagar Thakur, had claimed that PUBG Mobile's Indian version had been released to a limited number of people. Later on, he deleted his tweets about the same.

After the recent positive development in the last fortnight about PUBG Mobile, it appears that the game is set to make a comeback in India soon.

Earlier this month, PUBG Corporation had announced that they were preparing for the release of the Indian version of PUBG Mobile. Later, teasers featuring Dynamo, Kronten, and Jonathan were released. After this, a website exclusively for the Indian version was setup.

So when Maxtern tweeted saying that some people already had access to the game, the community latched on and the hype only built further.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Indian version yet to release on Google Play Store, website still under construction

PUBG Mobile India pro Maxtern posts clarification on a deleted viral tweet

Advertisement

Maxtern's tweets stated:

“Thanks to PUBG Mobile India for main PUBG version app. Guys, first look of PUBG India soon on my channel. Server is not working in the Indian version atm.”

“This app is available for limited people only. We are allowed to upload just 1 day before the actual update for everyone”

Here is the snippet of those tweets:

Maxtern's deleted tweets

Today, he has posted a clarification about these deleted tweets.

Recently, I tweeted about early access of PUBG Mobile India vrsn available to few Indian players and will be given to me before you guys get it.

I deleted that tweet within 2min bcoz I was not supposed to tell this.

I’ain’t going 2 talk abt it so wait for the official statement — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) November 27, 2020

Recently, I tweeted about early access of the PUBG Mobile India version available to few Indian players and will be given to me before you guys get it. I deleted that tweet within 2min because I was not supposed to tell this. I ain't going to talk about it, so wait for the official statement.

Advertisement

In one of his other recent tweets, he claimed that even if the PUBG Mobile India app were given to users, they still wouldn’t be able to play it since the servers aren’t working.

Even If they give you PUBG Mobile India main app. You won’t be able to play as servers won’t work.

Exclusive video soon 😁#pubgmobileindia #maxtern — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) November 26, 2020

PUBG Mobile fans and players are all excited about the release of the Indian version. However, despite several updates and developments, there have been no revelations about the release date, which has left some enthusiasts displeased.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile India officially registers as a company, names two directors