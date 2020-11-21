Why is PUBG Mobile Indian version release getting delayed?

Since its release, PUBG Mobile has seen an incredible rise and has arguably become the most popular mobile battle royale title. The game has an enormous user base in India, but their experience over the last few months has been full of ups and downs.

But the latest developments have provided them with reasons to celebrate, and PUBG Mobile may be set to make a comeback in the country soon. The game has created a lot of hype for its return, but the lack of a concrete release date has caused displeasure in the Indian PUBG Mobile community. Some professional players have also reacted to this delay.

Why is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile getting delayed?

The new official website, set up recently, and the teasers dropped on the PUBG Mobile India Facebook page, both only had a coming soon message for fans.

Earlier, it was claimed that the game could come out by 20th November, but since the date has passed, the players are getting restless, seen in some of these tweets:

12 tarik se roj subh uthke playstore check krta hu

Kronten, ghatak, Jonathan, sid ki insta story dekhta hu

Pubg mobile india ka fb, insta & yt ki posts check krta hu.

Yt pe pubg unban search krke saari clickbait wli videos dekh dalta hu is hope me ki pubg aaj jayega — Sam Nation (@samnation786) November 19, 2020

Im not interested in pubg mobile india anymore 😴 pic.twitter.com/ONvD9BQkrg — Guess karo hum koun hai? (@pranxv_16) November 20, 2020

INDIA'S biggest scam of 2020



The Pubg Mobile India Scam

Retweet if you agree 😠@PUBGMOBILE_IN — R A H U L D U T T A (@RahulDu63572691) November 20, 2020

Where is pubg Mobile India 😢 — Goutam Debnath (@GoutamD08948629) November 20, 2020

Me waiting for PUBG Mobile India to launch: pic.twitter.com/2qhrhCoqd9 — ＳＰＩＲＩＴ🎀 (@ModernHero69) November 20, 2020

#pubgmobileindia

Me Waiting For Release The Date Of Pubg Mobile in India. pic.twitter.com/qQiNClgCjp — SHizuka (@Memernitweetss) November 12, 2020

we want pubg mobile India trailer to just satisfy our mind and heart please pubg just a little and humble request @PUBGMOBILE_IN #pubgmobileindiatrailer pic.twitter.com/4CP5kJZqxl — Ekshith Rao vinnakota (@EVinnakota) November 19, 2020

It is not possible to pinpoint an exact reason why the release of the PUBG Mobile Indian version is getting delayed, but here are some of the possible ones:

#1 - Government orders

Earlier, there were reports the government may not allow PUBG Mobile’s India return unless concerns were addressed. A government source had said:

“Unless they address the concerns, it will be difficult to grant any relaxation.”

So, it is possible the delay could be due to the developers trying to ensure that all the government’s concerns are resolved so that they can get a green signal for the release.

#2 - Complete compliance

The other possible reason for the delay could be the need to be completely compliant with the government's requirements. The title was banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on the grounds of cybersecurity risks.

This month, Krafton Inc had also inked a deal with Microsoft Azure to ensure data security and privacy. There are possibilities that the developers are trying to make sure that they comply with all the earlier issues so that there are no hiccups later on.

#3 - Completion of changes

The press release stated that the Indian version of the game would feature some changes compared to the global one, like the green hit effect, a feature to restrict gameplay time, and default character clothing. So there is an outside chance that these changes are not complete and hence the delay.

Users can also watch the video by Ocean (a Pro PUBG Mobile caster) to understand this delay more.

Right now, all that the players can do is patiently wait for an official announcement on the game's availability on official social media handles.