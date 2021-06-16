List of Free Fire pets added in 2021 so far

Pets play a vital role in a Free Fire match. Like the characters in the game, pets have special abilities that help players overcome their opponents on the battleground.

There are currently 15 pets in Free Fire, and each of them, except for Mechanical Pup and Kitty, have special abilities. These pets are initially available at level 1 (pet level 1 and skill level 1) and can be maximized to their highest levels (pet Level 7 and skill level 3)

This article looks at all the Free Fire pets that have been added in 2021 so far.

All pets added in Free Fire as of 2021

1) Beaston

Beaston in Free Fire

Beaston was released during the Beaston Top Up event back in January 2021. The pet has a unique ability called Helping Hand that increases the throwing distance of grenade, gloo wall, flashbang, and smoke grenade by 10% at its default level.

At the maximum level (skill level 3), the throwing distance of all these utilities increases by 30%.

2) Dreki

Dreki in Free Fire

Dreki was launched during the Dreki Top Up event in April 2021. The pet has an ability called Dragon Glare, which detects opponents using medkits within a 10m range at its most basic level. However, it only lasts for three seconds.

At pet level 7, Dragon Glare detects opponents using medkits within a 30m radius. Also, the skill is only active for five seconds.

3) Moony

Moony in Free Fire

Moony is the latest addition to the "Pet" section of the game. It has a unique skill known as Paranormal Protection that lessens 20% damage when the character is in an interaction countdown.

As per Free Fire's description, during interaction countdown, the player uses a medkit, repairs a vehicle, upgrades armors, etc.

Moony reduces 35% damage reduction when the player is in an interaction countdown at the maximum skill level.

How to purchase a pet in Free Fire

Players can easily buy pets from the Free Fire store by following these steps:

Step 1: Users should click on the "Store" icon located on the left-hand side of the menu.

Step 2: They must then click on the "Pet" option.

Click on the "Purchase" option

Step 3: Players should choose the pet of their choice and click on the "Purchase" button. After confirming the purchase, players will be able to equip the pet.

