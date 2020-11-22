List of PUBG Mobile versions not published by Tencent Games

The battle royale genre has witnessed an incredible rise in popularity on the mobile platform. Titles like PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, and COD Mobile have emerged as the frontrunners.

The global version of PUBG Mobile is published by Tencent Games. There are several other versions of the game made explicitly for users of a specific region. This article lists out all of the game's versions not published by Tencent.

Also read: How to download PUBG Mobile 1.1 Korean version (KR) APK + OBB and TapTap Store method

All PUBG Mobile versions not published by Tencent Games

#1 PUBG Mobile KRJP

Image via Google Play Store

PUBG Mobile KRJP is the second-most popular version of PUBG Mobile, published by PUBG Corporation. It features various in-game cosmetics and an exclusive in-game currency named Donkatsu Medal, which players can use to open crates in the in-game shop. The game is made for users from Korea and Japan.

#2 PUBG Mobile India (To be released)

Advertisement

Image via pubgmobile.in

In September, PUBG Corporation issued a statement stating it no longer authorized the PUBG Mobile franchise to Tencent Games in India. The South Korean company then announced it would release a particular version of PUBG Mobile for Indian users. However, the title hasn’t come out at the time of writing.

#3 PUBG Mobile VN

Image via Google Play Store

The Vietnamese version of PUBG Mobile is published by VNG Game Publishing and is available on the Google Play and Apple App stores of that region. It has been optimized to cater to the players from there, with the UI’s language being changed to Vietnamese.

Advertisement

#4 PUBG Mobile TW

Image via Google Play Store

Like the Vietnam version, PUBG Mobile TW is optimized for Taiwanese users and published by HotCool Games. Players won’t be able to tell a lot of differences between the global version and this one.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Indian version likely to have a dedicated support section, like the Korean version