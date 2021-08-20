List of working Genshin Impact codes in August 2021

In the world of Genshin Impact, Primogems are among the rarest items players can obtain. These rare gems are the in-game currency required for wishing on character banners, weapon banners and resin refill.

Players can get Primogems by doing daily commissions, playing quests, participating in events, completing abyss floors and so on. However, the easiest way to get Primogems is by redeeming codes.

miHoYo officially releases redeem codes before every patch to provide players with some valuable Primogems. miHoYo very recently did a livestream on their official channel to showcase the new content coming in Genshin Impact 2.1, during which the codes were given out.

Latest Genshin Impact codes released in version 2.1 livestream

Genshin Impact redeem codes consist of letters and numbers players can use to get Primogems, mora, mystic enhancement ores and Hero's Wit.

Here are the redeem codes that currently work for Genshin Impact in August 2021:

CB7UU6KT2H59 - 100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit DSPVUN2BKH5M - 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore NTPVU7JTJYPD - 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora GENSHINGIFT - 50 Primogems and 3 Hero's Wit

The top three redeem codes are from the Genshin Impact 2.1 livestream and work for all Global players. As for the last code, it works for players who are redeeming it for the first time, but it may not work for others.

Steps to redeem Genshin Impact codes

Genshin Impact's playerbase continues to grow every day. As new players join regularly, some may not know how to redeem Genshin Impact codes.

Enter redemption code (Image via miHoYo)

Players can follow these steps to get rewards by using redeem codes:

Open Genshin Impact. Start the game and go into the game settings by clicking on the "Paimon" icon on the top left corner of the screen. In Settings, scroll down to "Account" and click on the Redeem Code option. Enter the Genshin Impact redeem code here and click on the Exchange button. With that, the code is redeemed. Repeat the same steps to redeem all the other codes.

Players can also redeem codes directly using miHoYo's official website. Follow these steps to redeem codes without opening Genshin Impact:

Click here to go to the official website. Players must log in using their HoYoLAB account. After logging in, select the server and type in the redeem code. Click on Redeem to receive the rewards.

After redeeming all the codes, players can check their in-game mailbox to claim Primogems and other rewards.

