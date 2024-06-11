List of Wuthering Waves VAs who also voice characters in Honkai Star Rail

Wuthering Waves and Honkai Star Rail are currently two of the biggest names in the gacha games genre. The games made by Kuro Games and HoYoverse, respectively, have garnered significant adulation for various reasons. While the latter has been out for a while, the former has quickly established itself as a competitor in the gacha gaming market with its unique combat, striking visuals, and more.

These two games also share a lot of voice actors across various languages. This article lists every voice actor that appears in these successful RPGs.

Note: This article will use "WW" as an abbreviation for Wuthering Waves and "HSR" for Honkai Star Rail at times.

List of VAs who voice characters in both Wuthering Waves and Honkai Star Rail

WW's Baizhi and HSR's Sparkle share the same Korean voice actor (Image via Kuro Games and HoYoverse)

There are no common English voice actors in Wuthering Waves and Honkai Star Rail, similar to the former and Genshin Impact. However, 10 Chinese voice actors have lent their voices to playable and non-playable characters in both games. You can find the full list down below:

Liang Dawei (WW's Aalto and HSR's Argenti)

(WW's Aalto and HSR's Argenti) Chen Tingting (WW's Baizhi, HSR's Trailblazer (Female) and HSR's Sushang)

(WW's Baizhi, HSR's Trailblazer (Female) and HSR's Sushang) Xu Xiang (WW's Calcharo and HSR's Sunday)

(WW's Calcharo and HSR's Sunday) Sun Ye (WW's Jiyan and HSR's Jing Yuan)

(WW's Jiyan and HSR's Jing Yuan) Liu Yijia (WW's Mortefi and HSR's Blade)

(WW's Mortefi and HSR's Blade) Ma Yang (WW's Rover (Male) and HSR's Gepard)

(WW's Rover (Male) and HSR's Gepard) Guiniang (WW's Rover (Female) and HSR's Asta)

(WW's Rover (Female) and HSR's Asta) Song Yuanyuan (WW's Sanhua and HSR's Firefly)

(WW's Sanhua and HSR's Firefly) Zhao Shuang (WW's Verina and HSR's Sparkle)

(WW's Verina and HSR's Sparkle) Liu Beichen (WW's Yuanwu, HSR's Tail of Huohuo and HSR's Owlbert)

Yui Ishikawa voices WW's Yangyang and HSR's Female Trailblazer (Image via Kuro Games, Anime News Network and HoYoverse)

Those who play the hit RPGs with Japanese voiceovers can identify Yui Ishikawa's voice as Yangyang in WW and Female Trailblazer in HSR, the latter of whom is also known as Stelle.

Finally, there are four South Korean voice actors featured in both gacha games:

Seong Ye-won (WW's Baizhi and HSR's Sparkle)

(WW's Baizhi and HSR's Sparkle) Kang Eun-ae (WW's Chixia, HSR's Natasha, and HSR's Shatana)

(WW's Chixia, HSR's Natasha, and HSR's Shatana) Lee Eun-jo (WW's Jianxin, HSR's AR-1368 and HSR's Lynx)

(WW's Jianxin, HSR's AR-1368 and HSR's Lynx) Song Ha-rim (WW's Rover (Female) and HSR's Seele)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves and Honkai Star Rail articles.