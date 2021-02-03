Lithic Blade: Genshin Impact's upcoming banner weapon

Genshin Impact has introduced a ton of time-limited characters and weapons in the 1.3 update. The stats for the current "Epitome Invocation" banner weapon are already out, but the upcoming banner will feature a whole new series of weapons named as "Lithic". Lithic Blade is a claymore type weapon which is part of the weapons banner in late February.

Lithic Blade in Genshin Impact

The current Epitome Invocation banner features 4-star weapons such as The Flute (Sword), Sacrificial Greatsword (Claymore), Rust (Bow), Eye of Perception (Catalyst), and Favonius Lance (Polearm) and 5-star weapon Primordial Jade Cutter (Sword) and Primordial Jade Winged-Spear (Polearm). This banner will be live from 3rd February 2021 to 23rd February 2021. The upcoming banner will feature the 5-Stars Wolf's Gravestone (Claymore) and Staff of Homa (Polearm). The same banner will feature the "Lithic" series of 4-Star weapons including "Lithic Blade".

The Lithic Blade has a base ATK of 42 and 9% ATK bonus as secondary stats. Upon maxing out Lithic Blade to level 90, the weapon will inherit 510 base ATK and 41.3% ATK bonus.

Lithic Blade Passive Ability: Lithic Axiom- Unity

The family of Lithic weapons own amazing passive abilities. For every character present in the party, that hails from Liyue region, the character using Lithic Blade will gain a 7% ATK bonus and 3% CRIT RATE bonus. This effect is stackable up to 4 types. Fans are already excited about building a full team hailing from Liyue for this passive ability.

Refinement Bonus stats of Lithic blade in Genshin Impact

Upon refining the Lithic blade to R2/R3/R4/R5, the passive stats are affected in the following way.

For every character present in the party, that hails from Liyue region, the character using Lithic Blade will gain a 8% / 9% / 10% / 11% ATK bonus and 4% / 5% / 6% / 7% CRIT RATE bonus respectively.

Weapon banner featuring Lithic Blade

Lithic Blade ascension materials in Genshin Impact

The weapon requires Luminous Stone / The Lost Relic/ Divine Body / Lustrous Stone from Guyun and Sacrificial Knife for ascension.

At refinement rank 5, the Lithic Blade-wielding character can gain 44% ATK buff and 28% CRIT rate, if all the 4 members in the party hail from Liyue. This will change the party selection and gameplay meta in Genshin Impact for sure.

