Live A Live Path of Shuttered Lanterns guide: How to obtain the Muramasa Blade

The 2022 Live A Live remake is a lot like Octopath Traveler when it comes to its approach to branching narratives and allowing players to experience the game with different characters.

While most of the chapters are rather linear, there is, however, one that is a bit more open-ended and even allows the player to get their hands on one of the most powerful weapons in the game, the Muramasa Blade.

The sword is found in the Twilight of Edo japan chapter of Live A Live, but it’s quite tricky to obtain, and players have been having a rather hard time trying to get the sword in the JRPG (Japanese role-playing game).

Hopefully, today’s guide will help those out who have been struggling to acquire the Muramasa Blade in the game.

Obtaining the Muramasa Blade in Live A Live

1) Coming across the Path of Shuttered

Picking up the weapon involves coming across the Path of Shuttered Lanterns, which players will be able to do by:

Climbing to the roof of the residential building and then running across the area’s outer fortifications.

Players will then come across a tree, which they can use to make their way down to the ground. There, they will be able to spot a large lantern to the south, interacting with which will present the path.

There is not much for Live A Live players to explore in the Path of Shuttered Lanterns; however, in the final portion, they will hear clicks as their character walks. They will hear one more click if they continue going south.

Players will then need to enter from the north door and then run across the first place where the floor clicks and then halt as soon as they hear the second one. After that, they will have to make their way back across the first one and then go through the same door that they entered through. This time, they will find a new room.

2) Defeating the Bloodthirsty Samurai

Upon entering the room, players will encounter a sword on the wall, interacting with which will conjure a spirit that Live A Live players will need to defeat. He is the hardest encounter in the chapter, and gamers are advised to save progress before fighting him. It’s also recommended that they only go into the fight when they are at a high level.

To take down the Bloodthirsty Samurai, players need to:

Stick to the corner away from the enemy, as the boss has a deadly ability where his attacks spread to the left as well as to the right of the row on which he is standing. It oftentimes can be a one-shot and should be avoided at all costs.

Debuffs and crowd control will be incredibly useful in this encounter. Phantom Butterflies can be ideal, and Live A Live players will be able to use it to put the enemy to sleep and buy some time for their Gauge to fill. Dust Veil is also something that works very well and helps to reduce the Bloodthirsty Samurai’s accuracy.

If players are having an incredibly hard time with the boss and are constantly failing, then they can recruit the optional Mimic party member and use them to take down the boss.

The Bloodthirsty Samurai encounter takes some time getting used to, and as one of the hardest fights in the game, players can expect to have to try it over and over again until they are able to finally take him down.

