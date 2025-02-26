Liverpool vs Newcastle: Which is the better team in EA FC 25?

Liverpool vs Newcastle is all set to be a pivotal matchup in the Premier League calendar, considering the current league table situation. Both heavyweights will bring some heat to Anfield on February 27, 2025. While the Reds will have home advantage, the Magpies will keep their fourth-place hope alive by snatching the crucial three points. Apart from the real-life situation, both teams feature great rosters in EA FC 25.

Ad

Hence, it'll be interesting to simulate a match between these two storied English clubs before the heated matchup of Liverpool vs Newcastle in PL. This article will compare the starting XI roster of both teams and help you decide whom to pick in a battle in the virtual field.

Note: Multiple aspects of this article are subjective and might not reflect any similarity between real-life strategies used by both teams on the pitch.

Ad

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

Liverpool vs Man United in EA FC 25: Which team is better?

Liverpool and Newcastle player attributes comparison (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA Sports)

Liverpool and Newcastle follow quite different formations. While the Reds have better midfield depth with two CDMs in the backline area, the Magpies have a better attacking lineup. The following comparison will include only the highest-rated player cards of both squads. Here's a detailed comparison:

Ad

Liverpool vs Newcastle in EA FC 25: Attackers comparison

Liverpool's squad features Luis Diaz (90 Pace and 87 Dribbling) in the front with a false 9 role. He's the sole goal-scorer who has massive potential to score an opening goal against Newcastle United.

On the contrary, Newcastle has three promising forwards in the attacking area. Alexander Isak (85 Pace and 86 Dribbling) is the front face of the lineup. Meanwhile, Anthony Gordon (91 Pace and 81 Dribbling) and Jacob Murphy (82 Pace and 78 Dribbling) help the English striker from both sides of the wing area.

Ad

Considering the overall attributes, the Magpies slightly have the upper hand over the Reds in the virtual field.

Alexander Isak is a promising forward (Image via EA Sports)

Liverpool vs Newcastle in EA FC 25: Midfielders comparison

Ad

The Reds have five promising midfielders who help in attack and defense accordingly. Dominik Szoboslai (82 Pace and 84 Dribbling) plays a role as a playmaker in the CAM area. Meanwhile, Mohammed Salah (89 Pace and 88 Dribbling) and Cody Gakpo (83 Shooting and 83 Dribbling) act as the inverted wingers and provide support from the right and left-hand side of the field.

Read more: Darwin Nunez is rumored to be part of Fantasy FC Team 2 embed

Ad

Alexis Mac-Alister (85 Passinga and 84 Dribbling) and Ryan Gravenberch (77 Passing and 81 Dribbling) play as CDMs, where the Argentine goes upfront and puts extra pressure on the opponent's final third, while Gravenberch operates as a holding player.

On the other hand, the Magpies don't have a massive midfield depth like the Reds but have three solid players. Joelinton (82 Dribbling and 89 Physicality) operates as a box-to-box player, while Bruno Guimaraes (83 Passing and 84 Dribbling) acts as a playmaker. Lastly, Sandro Tonali (84 Pace and 82 Defending) maintains his position as the deep-lying playmaker.

Ad

Liverpool vs Newcastle in EA FC 25: Defenders comparison

Van Dijk in-game (Image via EA Sports)

As far as the defense is concerned, Liverpool is one of the best in the Premier League in real life as well as in-game. That clearly reflects on the player card's attributes.

Ad

Virgil Van Dijk (89 Defending and 86 Physicality) and Ibrahima Konate (83 Defending and 84 Physicality) are two strong and promising center-backs for the team. Meanwhile, Andrew Robertson (78 Pace and 81 Defending) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (90 Passing and 80 Defending) have decent attributes to support the defenders as well as midfielders in certain areas.

Also read: RTTF Player Pick SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

On the contrary, the Magpies also have a four-at-the-back setup featuring Sven Botman (83 Defending and 83 Physicality) and Fabian Schar (84 Defending and 74 Dribbling) as CBs. Meanwhile, they also have Lewis Hall (74 Pace and 74 Dribbling) and Kieran Trippier (85 Passing and 81 Defending) as the fullbacks.

Ad

Liverpool vs Newcastle in EA FC 25: Goalkeepers comparison

Liverpool's Alisson (86 Diving and 90 Positioning) has the upper hand over Newcastle's Nick Pope (82 Handling and 82 Positioning) considering their attributes across the board. As a result, Alisson will be more effective on the virtual pitch than Pope.

Liverpool vs Newcastle in EA FC 25: Tactics and formation comparison

Liverpool and Newcastle in-game tactics comparison (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA Sports)

In EA FC 25, Arne Slot's Liverpool operates in a standard 4-2-3-1 formation with two CDMs to solidify their defense. Meanwhile, they follow a short passing build-up style and a high-defensive approach.

Ad

On the flip side, the Magpies use a standard 4-3-3 formation and focus more on controlling the midfield area. Unlike the Reds, their build-up and defensive style are both balanced on the virtual pitch.

Liverpool vs Newcastle in EA FC 25: Final verdict

We've thoroughly discussed the playstyle and attributes of all the highest-rated player cards from both squads. Considering all the parameters, gamers should opt for Liverpool to seek victory over Newcastle in a Liverpool vs Newcastle matchup in EA FC 25 Kick-off or manager mode.

Ad

For more head-to-head simulation articles in EA's brand-new football sim title, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback