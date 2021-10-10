LNG vs. Gen.G League of Legends Worlds 2021: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details and more

The fourth game on day one of the League of Legends Worlds 2021 group stage is set to be between Li-Ning Gaming (LNG) Esports and Gen.G.

LNG qualified for the League of Legends World Championships through the play-in stage at Worlds 2021. Gen. G, on the other hand, made it through to Worlds by means of Championship points after a stellar display at the LCK summer split.

This is China vs. Korea once again at Worlds and it will be quite an interesting match in every respect.

Everything League of Legends fans need to know ahead of LNG vs. Gen.G at Worlds 2021

Predictions for LNG vs. Gen.G at League of Legends Worlds 2021

LNG had an overall decent summer split at LPL 2021. They qualified for League of Legends Worlds 2021 after a win in the regional qualifiers. However, at Worlds they have been superb to say the least. They stomped every team in the play-in stage and qualified for the group stage undefeated.

Gen.G had a very strong showing at the LCK summer split. However, they lost to T1 in the play-off stage. They qualified through championship points and overall have been a strong team that everyone will fear.

Overall, both of these teams are on similar footing. However, LNG seems to be performing better and therefore, the odds favor them in this match against Gen.G.

Head-to-head results between Gen.G and LNG

Gen.G and LNG have never faced each other in a professional League of Legends tournament.

When and where to watch Gen.G vs. LNG

Gen.G vs. LNG will be live telecast on the official 'lol esports' website. Fans can watch the match on Riot Games’ official Twitch channel as well. The match will be broadcast on October 11, 2021.

Previous results of Gen.G and LNG

Gen.G last played in the LCK summer split against T1. They won the first game, but then got stomped and eventually lost 3-1.

LNG previously played Infinity, RED Canids, PEACE and Hanwha Life Esports during the play-in phase at League of Legends Worlds 2021. They won all four of these games and qualified for the group stages.

League of Legends rosters for Gen.G and LNG

Gen.G

Kim “Rascal” Kwang-hee

Kim “Clid” Tae-min

Gwak “Bdd” Bo-seong

Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk

Kim “Life” Jeong-min

LNG

Hu “Ale” Jia-Le

Lee “Tarzan” Seong-yong

Xie “Icon” Tian-yu

Wang “Light” Guang-Yu

Liao “Iwandy” Ding-yang

Edited by Danyal Arabi

