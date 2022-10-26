Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope launched on the Nintendo Switch on October 20, 2022. It is a turn-based strategy game similar to the popular XCOM series, featuring a fun mash-up of Mario and Rabbids as a sequel to the previously released Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle that was released back in 2017.

The game follows Mario and his friends teaming up with the Rabbids once again to explore brand new planets to save their Spark friends from evil entities. In addition, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope features tons of quests and side quests to complete, as well as many collectibles to gather.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Penguin locations

Players will be able to find the Penguins as soon as they enter the second planet, Pristine Peaks. After sealing the cave and putting a stop to the unforgiving endless blizzard surrounding the planet, a new quest, titled Hide N’ Squeak, will be unlocked.

Walk down to the lake, where you will be greeted by a pink Spark that goes by the name of Regenesis. Regenesis is one of the strongest Sparks in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, and enables the special skill of Regen. When this is activated, it regenerates 20% of your maximum HP for the next two turns. Its passive skill also increases the Hero’s maximum HP.

Obtaining Regenesis is vital to the game, and you must rescue three of his Penguin friends in this quest to add him to the party.

1) Locating the first Penguin

At the start of this quest, head north-northwest. Look towards the left side to find a block of ice, but do not cross the bridge.

The ice block will be indicated by a huge spiral symbol on top of it.

Break the block using Beep-O’s Wave ability, executed by simply pressing ZR on your controller or joy-con.

A very confused Penguin will emerge from the broken block of ice, and all you need to do is press A to chuck it onto the boat.

2) Locating the second Penguin

Cross the bridge next to the location of the first Penguin.

Go up the hill across the right side of the merchant and pass the ice cave.

Look towards the left to find a Sparkling Tree.

Press A near the tree to shake it.

A penguin will fall out of the tree and it must be carried over to the boat.

3) Locating the final Penguin

The final Penguin in this quest will take some more effort to find.

Cross the bridge back to the merchant, but this time, head right and follow the path leading back to the boat.

Continue forward to find a Rabbid pipe near the left wall and enter it.

Use ZR to unleash Wave to break down the wall that's blocking your way to the second pipe.

Pass through the second pipe to enter a small region with logs scattered around as well as a lone slippery Penguin.

The Penguin will try its best to evade you, so you must chase it down.

Once you catch it, return back to the boat once more and throw the troublemaker onto it.

