How to easily fast-travel in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

With Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope right around the corner, fans of the franchise are quite excited to find out all the new features that the sequel will be bringing with it.

Sparks of Hope will be changing a great many things from the previous entry. Not only will it be introducing more open-world features focusing more on adventure and exploration, but it’s also doing away with a lot of the tactical-based combat mechanics.

The approach will be more action-oriented, and there is indeed a lot that players will be able to do in the title as compared to the previous entry.

Due to the new open-world elements, there are a few features that Nintendo has included in the game to make the experience significantly more streamlined and hassle-free. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will come will both Auto-save as well as Manual save features, along with a fast travel mechanic.

There are many distances in the title, which are a bit too far to cover on foot, which is where the new fast travel feature comes in. While it’s not the hardest thing to pull off in the title, players might have trouble understanding some of its nuances, which is why today’s guide will go over how you will be able to fast travel easily in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope.

Fast traveling in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

To be able to fast travel in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of hope, there are a few things that you will be required to do.

The first thing would be to unlock the feature itself. The fast travel mechanic in the game will not be something that you will gain access to as soon as the game begins. After a fair bit of progress, you will be able to unlock checkpoints which will act as fast travel points in the game.

To be able to unlock checkpoint flags, you will be required to complete certain quests on the planet to be able to do so. The fast travel locations will be locked otherwise, and just visiting a planet will not be enough to unlock these access points.

Once a checkpoint is unlocked, you will then need to open the map and then select the point to which you would like to fast travel to. Then on clicking A, you will automatically be whisked away to the designated checkpoint after a brief delay.

Additionally, if the location you want to go to does not have a fast travel checkpoint, you can always make your way to the access area which is closest to it.

Fast traveling in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is a great way to save time and travel across large distances without much hassle. It also makes dealing with some of the open-world elements in the title significantly easier, especially now that it favors exploration and completing side-quests and riddles over anything else.

Moreover, along with hopping from one checkpoint to the next, the fast travel feature makes it significantly easier to help you make your way to the WM Arc Spaceship.

