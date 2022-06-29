What is the release date of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope?

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is the next installment in the crossover between the two iconic franchises. The first entry in the series was Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle. The sequel will take the characters into space and provide some tactical gameplay elements through an interdimensional journey.

A Nintendo Direct Mini was hosted on June 28, 2022, that showed off several titles and gave new details regarding them. For the new Mario and Rabbids adventure, players can expect it on October 20, 2022.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope will launch on October 20, 2022

The game was previously leaked on Nintendo's website on June 12. 2021. The website accidentally shared the title, a handful of screenshots, and provided a 2022 release window. Later that day, Ubisoft confirmed its existence during its E3 press conference.

The official release date is now known, thanks to the Nintendo Direct Mini. In what is being called a "spiritual sequel" to Kingdom Battle by Creative Director David Soliani, Sparks of Hope is set to arrive in the fall.

The gameplay is largely the same as the first entry in the series. Players will be able to build a team of iconic Mario characters and several Rabbid versions of them.

The likes of Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Bowser, and Rabbid variants will be available for players to utilize in battle. There are sure to be a few unannounced or DLC characters waiting in the wings for when the game releases as well.

Level design is said to be less linear this time around with a change in the turn-based tactical combat style. Enemy encounters will take place inside and outside of turn-based combat.

The story for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope hasn't been revealed yet, but players can expect more information as the summer rolls on. The wait won't be too long as October 20, 2022, isn't too far away.

Pre-orders are live on the Nintendo eShop, and physical copies will more than likely be available in stores. Per the official Nintendo website, here is what players can expect from the title:

Build your dream team with three heroes from an eclectic roster of nine.

Take down all-new bosses, along with some familiar enemies throughout the galaxy.

Rescue the adorable Sparks throughout the galaxy, who provide distinct powers that will help you in battle.

Unleash your heroes' skills but be strategic as you dash your enemies, team jump on your allies, and hide behind covers.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope will have support for multiple languages, including English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish, when it comes to Nintendo Switch in October.

