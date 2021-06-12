E3 2021: Nintendo accidentally leaks Ubisoft's Mario + Rabbids Spark of Hope

With E3 2021 starting today, dozens of game reveals have flooded players with information, including an accidental leak from Nintendo's Mario + Rabbids Spark of Hope. Nintendo's prized character, Mario, will team up with the Rabbids universe in the next franchise game that will be released sometime in 2022.

Mario+Rabbids Sparks of Hope has been officially revealed by Nintendo and is releasing in 2022.



I'm so incredibly excited!!!



Source: https://t.co/WzkNQBBoD6 pic.twitter.com/Azcx41rhdd — Stealth (@Stealth40k) June 12, 2021

This has been the second time that Nintendo has accidentally revealed the Mario + Rabbids game, the first being with the prequel to Sparks of Hope. Fans can safely say that this was prematurely revealed since the link provided in the tweet above leads to an empty page.

Fan reactions to Nintendo's E3 2021 leak of Mario + Rabbids Spark of Hope

Lol Nintendo accidently listed the new Mario and Rabbids sequel early!https://t.co/K451wnLSme — Laura Kate Dale (@LaurakBuzz) June 12, 2021

Fans who witnessed the mishap release of Mario + Rabbids Spark of Hope are jumping with excitement and shock towards Nintendo's secret. They are stating that they loved the first game and can't wait for the sequel to come in 2022.

UMM YES?!?!?!! I loved the first mario + Rabbids game, this is incredible I am so excited!!! XD pic.twitter.com/DYHVWWH1eZ — Jordan (PoX) (@SonicpoX) June 12, 2021

Most fans are wondering if Nintendo's accidental release is connected in any way to the first since both occurred with the Mario + Rabbids games. Nintendo famously keeps most information about its games hidden until they are close to the launch, creating some interesting theories.

if i had a nickel for every time a mario + rabbids game got leaked right before its initial reveal, i’d have 2 nickels, which isn’t a lot but its weird that it happened twice right pic.twitter.com/AjdOpD09FO — Carlos (@SomeKirbyFan) June 12, 2021

A possible reason for this leak at E3 2021 is that someone newer at Nintendo mistakenly gave out the wrong information. The leak at E3 apparently has caused a bomb to go off at Nintendo after learning it had taken down any information shortly after.

Someone at Nintendo may no longer have a job after today's reveal if it truly was a mistake. Although the game looks incredible, according to fans, most signs point to the reveal as a major error that Nintendo allowed to fall through the gaps.

SOMEONE IS GETTING BIG FIRED TODAY 💀💀!



MARIO + RABBIDS SPARKS OF HOPE FOR 2022. LOOKS SICK + THERE’S A ROSALINA RABBID LMAO😭😂 pic.twitter.com/Icc1yRtuwW — 🐬GamesCage - Hype Guy🐬 (@OnTheDownLoTho) June 12, 2021

Others think that Nintendo purposefully leaked the information at E3 2021 because it couldn't wait any longer. Given that the first game was leaked in a similar way, this could prove to be true but contradicts how quickly Nintendo removed the leak.

So looks like Nintendo couldn't wait and leaked Mario + Rabbids 2 themselves LMAO



But anyway LET'S GOOO IT'S ACTUALLY HAPPENING!!! The first game is freaking awesome and I was hoping the sequel rumors were real! Can't wait for the actual reveal trailer, hopefully at Ubisoft 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZxsO1hkHHZ — Ninty (@NintenYoshi) June 12, 2021

E3 2021 is still on its first day of game releases and has already erupted with players in many fanbases.

Here are a few more reactions to Nintendo's E3 2021 reveal of the Mario + Rabbids sequel game:

mario + rabbids games stop getting leaked challenge:

CHALLENGE IMMEDIATELY FAILED — MeMeCinos (@CinosLikesPizza) June 12, 2021

Someone at Nintendo is gonna lose their job for leaking mario & rabbids land 2 — 🐱catchilla🐱 (@chinchila010) June 12, 2021

I'M SO EXCITED. Mario + Rabbids is one of my favorite games on the switch, I CANNOT WAIT, for a sequel, lets go dude! https://t.co/A3KSYIWBax — Lukey (@ItsLukeySir) June 12, 2021

