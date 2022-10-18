How to solve the riddle of the Sunrise Temple in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and obtain a Planet Coin

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope feels like an entirely different genre of the game compared to its predecessor.

Not only have the developers introduced more open-world and exploration elements to the game, but they have done away with the tactical combat style, introducing an action-oriented approach.

The sequel redefines the franchise to a great extent and pushes players to explore the world and go around solving puzzles to get their hands on rare loot and resources.

One such puzzle that you will be facing very early on in the game is the Sunrise Temple which is present in the hub area of the game in Beacon Beach. Here you will meet Professor Backpack, who will task your party to solve an ancient riddle that he seems to be having trouble with.

It can be quite a tricky puzzle for those just starting their journey in the game, however, you will be rewarded with a Planet Coin for your efforts.

Hence, if you are facing trouble with this riddle, today's guide will look to help you solve it effortlessly.

Solving the riddle of the Sunrise Temple in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

To solve the riddle of the Sunrise Temple in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope you will first be required to talk to the NPC Professor Backpack to receive the quest, and then make your way to the room that is next to him which contains a set of statues which you will be required to rotate to solve the riddle.

Moreover, the NPC will also be providing players with a hint for the riddle which is, "The King pins the star on his favored son. The outcast runs away, towards a new dawn."

To solve the riddle, you will first need to,

Go to the statue and press the A button to rate them in a particular order. The sun statue, should be facing the Outcast Rabbid,which has a beard and a blue bindle on his back.

You will then be required to rotate the Outcast Rabbid to the face the sun statue as well, just the way that Professor Backpack’s hints describe it.

The statue that is giving a thumbs up is the King, and you will need to make him face his which, which is the Rabbit statue that is directly across the King himself.

Like tiwh tht e previous pair, you will also be require to rotate the son to face his king father as well.

Once the statues are rotated to face the correct angle, you will have successfully completed the riddle of the Sunrise Temple in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. For doing so you will receive the Beacon Beach Planet Coin that you can then use to purchase items from the robot merchant.

Apart from the Planet Coin, you will also be able to access a chest after completing the riddle and get your hands on a Star Potion. Star Potions are used in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope to upgrade one of the obtained Sparks in the game.

Upgrading the Spark in the game will automatically level up the character, hence, the item is integral to helping you get more powerful in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope.

