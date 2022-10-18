How to save your game in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope has been one of the most anticipated releases for the Nintendo Switch ever since it was revealed earlier this year.

Compared to its predecessor, the title does come with a lot more content and payable hours, while at the same time doing away with the tactical combat genre. The sequel is much more action-oriented with its approach to the various elements in the game and offers some open-world features that favor exploration over anything else.

The Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope experience can be a bit daunting for those new to the franchise. As the game pushes you to explore several biomes, ranging in difficulty, and then defeat their respective bosses, the grind can at times feel like an uphill battle especially if you lose progression after a failed quest.

Fortunately, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope offers players both the options auto as well as manual save. Today’s guide will therefore look to go over the two features in the latest Nintendo entry and how you will be able to use them.

Saving your game progression in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

As mentioned, there are primarily two ways that you will be able to save their progress in Mario + Rabbids Sparks, one is through Auto-saving, and the other is by manually saving the game.

1) Auto-saving

Auto-saving is the most basic feature that Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope comes with, however, the feature only activates at certain points in the narrative. The game will not activate the auto-save feature with every step that you take in the game, but only after a fair bit of progression as you look to make your way through the game.

There will be moments in the game when you will see a small gear-like icon on the screen that will signify that the game is currently being saved. The icon will appear periodically, and you are advised not to quit the game or abruptly shut your system down when this happens as it might corrupt the saved files for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope in your Switch.

Since there is no setting for the auto-save feature in the game, you will not be able to switch this feature on or off.

2) Manually Saving the game

The second and most reliable way of saving your progress in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is to manually save the game on the Switch. To do this, you will be required to,

press the + icon on your console., and then make your way to the in-game Settings page.

There you will need to click on Options and then pick a file to overwrite.

As you get 5 save slots, the number of manual saves you can keep is rather limited, So, if you are one who saves quite often in a game, you will not have a choice but to overwrite previous entries.

From here you can even load the game from one of the five save slots by clicking on the right bumper and moving to the next Load tab

Apart from saving, the file section of the menu also contains a fair bit of information for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope players, in the sense that it showcases the percentage of the game that they have played, and the cumulative playtime.

