All heroes in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope listed

Nintendo and Ubisoft are ready to deliver a tactical sequel to Kingdom Battles in the form of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. The first crossover between the Mario franchise and the raving Rabbids brought a handful of iconic characters together. The imminent follow-up will look to expand on that.

Each playable hero in Sparks of Hope will have a unique playstyle with their own special skills and abilities. With a release date finally available, players are eager to try out the nine known characters.

Every playable character in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope listed

The battle system that players are familiar with is going through quite the change with Sparks of Hope. This might see players shift from their main party to a new set of heroes when this sequel arrives on October 20, 2022.

As a Nintendo Switch exclusive, players can expect to see some of the company's flagship characters along with some of the wild Rabbids that fans have come to know and love.

Here are all of the playable heroes and what they should be capable of:

Mario: Mario, one of the most popular media entities of all time, is an all-rounder. He has skills in every area with an elemental affinity to fire. One of his attacks is confirmed to be a fireball.

Luigi: Mario's taller and sassier younger brother is a ranged attacker in this game. He gets a bow and arrow with an elemental affinity to lightning. He has been shown to stun enemies with area-of-effect abilities.

Peach: Peach will once again be a healing hero. Her support skills will be vital to any team as she can keep her friends healthy and shield them from oncoming damage.

Rabbid Mario: The Rabbid version of Mario appears to be a copycat only in appearance. His special abilities will involve massive mechanical fists attached to his hands, used to attack and counterattack.

Rabbid Luigi: Luigi's Rabbid counterpart is just as feisty with his backward hat and snarky expressions. This hero appears to have an elemental affinity to ice with the ability to barrage enemies with icicle attacks.

Rabbid Peach: Peach has her own Rabbid cosplayer. They are more alike than any other duo, with healing and defensive abilities. Rabbid Peach may be the most defensive character in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope.

Rabbid Rosalina: Rosalina hasn't been announced for the game, but a Rabbid rip-off will appear. She looks like she hates being there and is set to force her boredom upon the opposition with sleep abilities.

Edge: Edge is an entirely different style of character from the rest of the heroes. She has a massive sword, and her main skills involve close-up combat and slicing up enemies with her weapon.

Bowser: Bowser joins the fray as a tanky hero. He has a huge cannon that he carries around to blast enemies away. Expect him to be an all-out destroyer when it comes to dealing damage and a brick wall when it comes to taking it.

With a couple of months left before Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope releases, players have plenty of time to decide which hero they like the most. There's also a chance that more heroes will be introduced, perhaps as post-launch DLC.

