How to pre-order Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is the newest entry in one of the most perplexing franchises in modern gaming. The tactical XCOM-style RTS featuring Mr. Video Games, all his friends, and their screaming rabbit facsimiles is a bizarre mix that has become beloved.

Ubisoft's ongoing franchise's newest entry comes five years after the release of the original. Leaked in 2021 and confirmed at that year's E3, the title is set to release exclusively on Nintendo Switch this October.

Fans of the first game or those who want to try it out will be happy to find out they can get in early.

How can players get into Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope early?

In good news for those who were made ecstatic by the game's showcases on June 28 and 29, they can buy it now. Players can grab it from the usual game store channels without issue, but there are benefits to some over others.

The first big decision to make is which version of the title users would like to pick up. They can buy three iterations of the game for ascending price points.

The Standard Edition includes the game and costs the default $60, while the Cosmic Edition costs an additional $10 and includes the Galactic Prestige Collection. This collection includes three exclusive weapon skins.

Finally, the Gold Edition includes all that and the Season Pass for $75. All three of these versions are available from all traditional game outlets.

Choosing which place to pre-order the game from could be significant, however.

Where should fans pre-order Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope?

Once gamers have selected their version, they should choose their retailer. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is available from numerous stores, but a couple does include benefits.

Pre-ordering the game directly from the Ubisoft online store is the only option that includes a pre-order bonus. This game version comes with the Megabug Collection, a set of nine unique weapon skins. These will only be available when pre-ordering the game directly from the Ubisoft store.

While this is the only in-game benefit to be gained from pre-ordering Ubisoft's upcoming hit, there is another unique benefit. Fans of the game in the United States can earn a bit of cash for pre-ordering the game if they act fast.

Pre-ordering the title from Best Buy will come with a free $10 gift card for a limited time. Moving quickly to order it from this retailer will come with this benefit, but there's no listed date. Players who want this benefit should act now.

Whether the unique DLC outweighs the store credit is a question for every individual fan of the game. These are the only two significant differences between pre-ordering outlets, but more sales could appear.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope can be pre-ordered from the typical retailers. Fans need only select their version, select their store, and enjoy the knowledge that they'll get the game as soon as it drops.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far