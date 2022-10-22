How to easily obtain all Sparks in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope redefines the franchise to a great extent as it introduces entirely new gameplay mechanics and features, along with certain open-world elements that push players to take a more explorative approach.

When it comes to combat, the focus has shifted largely away from strategy with more emphasis on an action-oriented approach.

One of the key elements of the latest Nintendo entry is the addition of Sparks, where Rabbids and Lunas merge into one being. The title currently allows you to collect 30 Sparks as you journey through narrative, side quests, and open-world exploration.

While some of these are fairly easy to come by, for the rest, there are special requisites that you will have to meet to obtain them. Sparks add a great deal of combat variety to Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, and if you are looking to collect them all, today’s guide will go over how you will be able to do so.

Obtaining all Sparks in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Below is a list of all the Sparks that are present in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of hope and what you will be required to do to acquire them:

1) Beacon Beach Sparks

Reflector

Players will start the game with this Spark

Starburst

Players will start Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope with this Spark

Pyro

Obtained by completing the "Crossing the Battlefield" Stage as part of the 'In Deep Water' main quest.

Exosphere

Obtained by completing the "Temple Rescue" Stage as part of the 'In Deep Water' quest. It'll be equipped to Edge.

Aquanox

This Spark is obtained by completing the "Light Your Fire" Stage as part of the "Come Rain or Shine" quest

Toxiquake

Obtained by completing the "A Light in the Darkmess" Stage as part of the "Come Rain or Shine" quest.

Screech

Can be obtained only after completing the Beacon Beach Secret Zone

Aquadash

Gotten only after completing the "Cheep Beats and Bleepstreets" Side Quest.

Electrodash

Obtained after completing the "From Bad to Worse" Side Quest.

2) Pristine Peaks Sparks

Cryobolide

Obtained by completing the "Freeze in Your Tracks" Stage as part of the "Cold Mouth of the Mountain" quest

Ethering

Can be obtained after finishing the "Wolf at the Door" Stage as part of the "Cold Mouth of the Mountain" quest)

Electroid

Obtained after completing the "Icy Breath of Winter" Stage as part of the "Cold Mouth of the Mountain" quest

Zephystar

Obtained after completing the side quest called "Dr. Vent's Frozen Oddity"

Pyrogeddon

Gotten after successfully completing the "A Cold Greeting" Stage as part of the "Winter Palace" quest

Regenesis

Gotten after finishing the "Hide N' Squeak" side quest

Vampdash

You will need to complete Pristine Peaks' Secret Zone in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

3) Palette Prime Sparks

Glitter

Obtained by completing the "A Bridge too Far" Stage as part of the "The Fallen King" quest

Zephyrquake

Obtained by completing the "A Ghostly Sunset" stage as part of the "Off-Color" quest

Electrogeddon

Obtained by completing the "Roots of Corruption" stage as part of the "Off-Color" quest

Wildclaw Master

Obtained by completing the Palette Prime Secret Zone

Vampastra

Obtained by completing the "Bury the Hatchet" Side Quest

Zephyrdash

Obtained by completing the "A Dryad’s Dream" Side Quest is Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

4) Terra Flora Sparks

Aquaquake

Obtained by completing the "Ooze Inside the Everbloom" stage as part of the "Stay on Track" quest

Pulser

Obtained by completing the "Spout Forth" stage as part of the "Uncork the Volcano" quest

Oozer Master

Obtained by completing the "Sullivan's Despair" Side Quest

Toxicomet

Obtained by completing the "Quest for Courage" Side Quest)

Cryogeddon

Obtained after finishing Terra Flora's Secret Zone

5) Barrendale Mesa Sparks

Gargantu - Fan

Obtained after completing the "Magikoopa Mayhem" stage as part of the "It's an Ill Wind That Blows" quest

Squashette Master

Obtained after completing the Barrendale Mesa Secret Zone

Scoper Master

Obtained after completing the Tortured Artist Side Quest

Obtaining new Sparks is a great way to grow more powerful in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, and the above list goes over how you will be able to obtain all 30 of them.

