Mario Kart might make its way to PC, according to recent datamine

Fresh rumors and speculations are afloat amongst the Nintendo community members, pointing to the fact that Mario Kart might just be making its way to PC.

Recent datamined information is the source of this speculation, and many believe that Nintendo will soon be looking to port the game to Windows.

The Mario Kart Tour Community Discord dug into the game’s recent updates, whose discoveries were then put up on ResetEra. The datamined discoveries produce a set of strings that seem to point to the fact that the titles might just be making their way to PC.

The datamined string (Image via MondoMega)

The strings include files that deal with recognizing mouse inputs, along with a set of emulation strings, which help in adding more fuel to the speculation.

The ResetEra uploader, who goes by the handle of MondoMega, also points out that as Google’s Google Play Game's project is in its beta, it allows Android users to emulate their games on PC. Thus, this datamined string can make sense in that respect.

Mario Kart might be getting a PC port

While Nintendo has been incredibly stubborn with their IPs, not letting them have a release on any other platform, lately they have made concessions for mobile users. However, that is only when they are able to tie the experience to their flagship games. Hence, if Mario Kart does make its way to PC, it is likely that it will not be the original flagship.

Dataminers have also hinted towards some significant changes that will be planned for the game in future updates, including:

New race courses

Anti-gravity mechanics “first introduced on console”

A new battle mode

Improved connectivity features for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe edition on the Switch

The community speculates that this string of information also presumably means that apart from the Mario racing game, titles like Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp and Fire Emblem Heroes are also highly likely to come on PC with the help of an emulator.

Many speculate that it may offer connectivity bonuses if players try out the game on console.

Mario Tour and Fire Emblem Heroes have been two of the most successful flagships for Nintendo, pulling in astronomical revenues with each passing year. Hence, Nintendo can look to leverage their popularity and try to launch a certain version of these titles on other platforms.

