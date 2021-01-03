Logan Paul calls out Chris Hemsworth after fight with Floyd Mayweather

Logan Paul said he would take on Chris Hemsworth after Floyd Mayweather. This was a tweet in response to a workout video of the Australian actor that was circling the internet.

Hemsworth had boxing gloves on and was displaying some of his physical strength through a quick clip posted by BatmanBoxing. Logan Paul replied to the clip, which has over one million views at this point.

I’ll fight him after mayweather https://t.co/kIqkYlb9fz — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 2, 2021

Logan Paul said, "I'll fight him after Mayweather." He didn't add anything else to the tweet. Of course, fans have already started forming opinions on the subject. And as always, the opinions were split.

Logan Paul, Jake Paul, and other Twitter reactions concerning Chris Hemsworth

You want to fight Thor himself? HA. You wouldn’t survive. pic.twitter.com/r7QWfQEdEW — DrazCraft (@DrazPlayz) January 3, 2021

Some of the common reactions to the tweet were based around Chris Hemsworth's role as Thor. Plenty of tweets simply called him the God of Thunder. Most fans told Logan Paul that he stood no chance against the Marvel actor. Whether that is due to Hemsworth's training regime, or the fictional character that he is most popularly known for is up to debate.

Others simply seem exhausted by the Paul brothers and their antics. For many veteran boxing fans, it's extremely jarring to see someone like Mayweather fight Logan Paul. The prospect of the Paul brothers being at the center stage of boxing discourse is quite frightening for fans of the sport.

this sport is officially ruined — Babatunde (@Babatunde42069) January 2, 2021

However, most comments reflect the fact that the odds are in Mayweather's favor. A fight with Chris Hemsworth is extremely unlikely, especially if Logan Paul loses his next bout. However, nothing can ever be confirmed because no one expected the Mayweather either.

Jake Paul also weighed in on Logan Paul's tweet. In a reply tweet to Logan, he wrote, "And then I'll fight Mayweather." Of course, his comments section was littered with users telling him there's no way he could beat Mayweather, let along Logan Paul.

And then I’ll fight mayweather https://t.co/WdoFTCBvCZ — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 2, 2021

It's not surprising to see Jake and Logan Paul calling out celebrities at this point. They clearly want the clout. Jake has continued to goad Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis into a fight, but neither fight seems likely.

Logan Paul will be boxing Floyd Mayweather on February 20th in an exhibition.