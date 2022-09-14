Logan Paul says he's "highly concerned" for Jake Paul's safety ahead of his fight against MMA legend Anderson Silva

Logan Paul recently shared his thoughts on Jake Paul's upcoming fight. It is fair to say that Jake has dominated the influencer/crossover boxing scene over the past couple of years. He has managed to land yet another big contract fight with none other than MMA legend Anderson Silva, and his brother Logan Paul is a tad concerned.

Silva, a record-holding champion during his heyday, decided to step back into the ring with boxing gloves to take on the 25-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer. Even though Silva is 47 and well past his prime, Logan considers it one of Jake's toughest challenges.

Speaking about the possibility of Jake getting hurt during the fight, Logan Paul said:

"Highly concerned"

Logan Paul suggests that Jake should approach the fight as a "student"

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva recently concluded their first press conference, where the duo showed a great deal of respect for each other. Silva, who has not professionally fought since 2020, will be looking to become the first athlete to defeat Jake Paul. So far, the latter has claimed victories against YouTubers such as Deji and Gib. He has also defeated retired MMA fighter Tyron Woodley.

In a brief interview, Logan Paul said:

"I know he was on Jake's hitlist, but i didn't think it would come so soon. Like this guy has decades of combat sports experience, Jake has like 4 years. So I thought he'll get a little more time to season himself before he faced one of the greatest combat sports athlete of all time"

When asked if Logan had any suggestions for his brother, he said:

"I would say approach this fight sort of as a student. I think Jake's determined enough to get the W, but I think there's probably so much he can learn from sharing the ring with him"

Logan Paul also alluded to his own experience fighting Floyd Mayweather Jr. back in 2021. He also stated that he used his own time with Floyd to learn different aspects of the game.

Fan reactions

Viewers have weighed in and shared their thoughts on Logan's interview. Many believe that Jake will struggle against Silva due to the gap in their skillsets and experience. Here are some of the opinions that were shared in the YouTube comments:

Fans react to the interview (Image via SecondsOut YouTube)

The match between the two individuals is expected to take place on October 29 at the Desert Diamon Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The match will be eight rounds long and will be contested in the catchweight category.

