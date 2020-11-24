Lokesh Gamer: Free Fire ID, real name, country, stats, and more

Free Fire has seen massive growth in its player count over the past few years, establishing itself as one of the most played titles on the mobile platform. With the rise in numbers, content creation and streaming around this game have also witnessed a surge.

Lokesh Gamer is one of the most popular Indian Free Fire YouTubers, and this article looks at his personal and in-game details.

Lokesh Gamer’s real name and Free Fire ID

According to his Instagram profile, his real name is Lokeshraj. His Free Fire ID is 220528068.

Lokesh Gamer’s stats

All-time stats

Lokesh Gamer has featured in 3155 squad matches and triumphed in 672 of them, maintaining a win ratio of 21.29%. With a K/D ratio of 2.32, he has secured 5767 kills.

Coming to the duo mode, the content creator has played 1473 games and bettered foes in 142 of them, having a win percentage of 9.64%. He has notched up 2438 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.83.

Lastly, the YouTuber has participated in 1176 solo games and has 124 first-place finishes, retaining a win rate of 10.54%. In the process, he has racked up 2098 frags for a K/D ratio of 1.99.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, the streamer has competed in 101 squad matches and remained unbeaten in 31 of them, upholding a win ratio of 30.69%. With 231 kills, he has managed a K/D ratio of 3.30.

In the duo mode, the internet star has appeared in 28 games and has five Booyahs, coming down to a win percentage of 17.85%. He has amassed 58 kills in the mode for a K/D ratio of 2.52.

Lokesh Gamer has also played three matches in the solo mode and has a single first-place finish. He has killed 13 foes at a K/D ratio of 6.50.

His YouTube channel

The first video on Lokesh Gamer’s account dates back to January 2019. Since then, he has uploaded 545 videos and has amassed over 394 million views. The Free Fire player currently boasts a massive subscriber count of over 5.63 million.

