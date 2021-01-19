Lokesh Gamer vs 2B Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

2B Gamer and Lokesh Gamer are well-known Free Fire content creators. While the former has 1.53 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, the latter boasts a subscriber count of 6.88 million on the platform.

This article compares the stats of the two players in Garena Free Fire.

2B Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

2B Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 133688778.

Lifetime stats

2B Gamer’s lifetime Stats in Free Fire

2B Gamer has played 13277 squad matches and has secured 3113 victories, making his win rate 23.44%. In the process, he has bagged 42595 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.19.

In the duo mode, the Nepal-based YouTuber has played 2592 games and has won on 405 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 15.62%. He has 7860 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.60.

2B Gamer has also played 1601 solo games and has triumphed in 218 of them, translating to a win rate of 13.61%. With a K/D ratio of 3.27, he has 4527 kills in this mode.

Ranked stats

2B Gamer’s ranked stats in Free Fire

In the ongoing ranked season, 2B Gamer has played 493 squad games and has emerged victorious in 57 of them, with a win rate of 11.56%. With 1515 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.47 in this mode.

The popular content creator has 5 Booyahs in 96 ranked duo games, translating to a win rate of 5.20%. He has eliminated 266 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.92.

2B Gamer has also played 17 ranked solo games and has secured 53 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.12.

Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire ID and stats

Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire ID is 220528068.

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer's lifetime stats in Free Fire

Lokesh Gamer has played 3269 squad matches and has triumphed in 696 of them, maintaining a win rate of 21.29%. With a K/D ratio of 2.34, he has notched up 6024 frags in these matches.

In the duo mode, the Indian content creator has played 1481 games and has won on 142 occasions, making his win rate 9.58%. He has accumulated 2456 frags at a K/D ratio of 1.83 in this mode.

Lokesh Gamer has also played 1202 solo matches and has 124 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 10.31%. In the process, he has secured 2140 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.99.

Ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer's ranked stats in Free Fire

In the current ranked season, Lokesh Gamer has played 63 games and has won on 12 occasions, translating to a win rate of 19.04%. He has bagged 160 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.14 in this mode.

The popular YouTuber has also played 5 ranked duo matches, securing 2 kills at a K/D ratio of 0.40.

Comparison

2B Gamer and Lokesh Gamer are both great players with impressive stats in Garena Free Fire.

2B Gamer has the edge over Lokesh Gamer in terms of K/D ratio and win rate in the lifetime squad, solo and duo matches.

It is difficult to compare the two players' stats in the ranked squad, duo or solo modes as Lokesh Gamer has not played enough matches.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

