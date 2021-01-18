Ankush FREEFIRE vs CRX Pahadi: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ankush FREEFIRE and CRX Pahadi are two well-known Indian Free Fire content creators. While the former boasts a huge subscriber count of over 4.02 million on YouTube, the latter has 805K subscribers on the platform.

This article compares their stats in Garena Free Fire.

Ankush FREEFIRE’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 241375963.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats in Free Fire

Ankush has appeared in 22248 squad matches and has secured 9551 victories, making his win rate 42.93%. In the process, he has bagged 81415 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.41.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 3096 games and has won on 1243 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 40.15%. He has 11597 frags at a K/D ratio of 6.26.

The internet star has also featured in 922 solo games and has triumphed in 122, converting to a win rate of 13.24%. With a K/D ratio of 3.21, he has 2566 eliminations.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats in Free Fire

Ankush FREEFIRE has played 1347 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has emerged victorious in 997 of them, translating to a win rate of 74.02%. He has racked up 5716 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 16.43.

The popular content creator has won 31 of the 57 duo matches played, making his win rate 54.38%. He has registered 286 frags at a K/D ratio of 11.00.

The YouTuber has also played six solo games and has eliminated 14 opponents at a K/D ratio of 2.33.

CRX Pahadi's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 147098967.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats in Free Fire

Pahadi has made 19029 appearances in squad games and has managed to win 4789 of them, retaining a win rate of 25.16%. He has notched up 61592 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.33.

The pro has also played 2002 duo matches and emerged victorious in 223 of them, retaining a win percentage of 11.13%. He has bagged 4264 frags for a good K/D ratio of 2.40.

The YouTuber has 247 Booyahs in 1578 solo matches, equating to a win percentage of 15.65%. In the process, he has eliminated 5368 enemies at an incredible K/D ratio of 4.03.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats in Free Fire

The streamer has played 300 squad games in the current season and bagged 60 victories. He has a win rate of 20% and has bagged 1327 kills with a K/D ratio of 5.53.

The popular content creator also played 13 duo ranked matches and won eight out of them. He has notched up 89 eliminations with a K/D ratio of 17.80.

The internet star also played 30 solo games, racking up six victories and securing 149 frags. He has an impressive win rate of 20% and has managed a tremendous K/D ratio of 6.21.

Conclusion

Ankush and Pahadi are both talented and incredible players, and both put have impressive stats. However, while comparing them based on these stats, the former has the edge in the lifetime squad and duo modes with an incredibly colossal win rate and K/D ratio.

Pahadi is slightly better than Ankush in the lifetime solo mode in terms of win ratio and the K/D ratio.

For the ranked mode stats, only the ranked squad games can be compared, as neither has played many duo and solo games. In the ranked squad mode, Ankush is again the clear winner with a tremendous win rate of 74.02%.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

