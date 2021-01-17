Ankush FREEFIRE vs Aawara007: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ankush FREEFIRE and Aawara007 are two well-known Indian Free Fire content creators. While the former boasts a huge subscriber count of over 4.01 million on YouTube, the latter has 1.77 million subscribers on the platform.

This article compares the players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Also read: Gyan Sujan vs LetDa Hyper: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ankush FREEFIRE’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ankush FREEFIRE’s Free Fire ID is 241375963.

Lifetime stats

Ankush FREEFIRE’s lifetime stats

Ankush has played 22246 squad matches and has secured 9551 victories, making his win rate 42.93%. In the process, he has bagged 81415 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.41.

Advertisement

In the duo mode, the popular content creator has played 3096 games and has won on 1243 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 40.15%. He has 11597 frags at a K/D ratio of 6.26 in this mode.

Ankush FREEFIRE has also played 921 solo games and has triumphed in 122 of them, translating to a win rate of 13.24%. With a K/D ratio of 3.21, he has 2564 kills in these matches.

Ranked stats

Ankush FREEFIRE’s ranked stats

Ankush FREEFIRE has played 1345 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has emerged victorious in 997 of them, translating to a win rate of 74.13%. He has racked up 5716 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 16.43.

The YouTuber has won 31 of the 57 duo matches that he has played, making his win rate 54.38%. He has registered 286 frags at a K/D ratio of 11.00 in this mode.

Ankush FREEFIRE has also played 6 solo games and has eliminated 14 opponents at a K/D ratio of 2.33.

Advertisement

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Aawara007’s Free Fire ID

Aawara007’s Free Fire ID is 87479880

Lifetime stats

Aawara007’s lifetime stats

Aawara007 has played 13189 matches in the lifetime squad mode and has 3294 victories to his name, with a win rate of 24.97%. He has 40078 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.05 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the Indian YouTuber has played 4643 games and has won on 860 occasions, making his win rate 18.52%. He has 17306 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.57.

Aawara007 has won 259 of the 1835 matches that he has played in the solo mode, maintaining a win rate of 14.11%. He has 6298 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.00 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Advertisement

Aawara007’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Aawara007 has played 168 squad games and has won 31 of them, translating to a win rate of 18.45%. He has bagged 395 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.88 in this mode.

In the ranked duo mode, the content creator has played 45 games, with 2 wins and 114 kills to his name. He also has a K/D ratio of 2.65 in this mode.

Aawara007 has played 11 ranked solo matches and has eliminated 34 opponents. He is yet to secure victory in this mode.

Comparison

In the lifetime squad and duo modes, Ankush FREEFIRE has better stats than Aawara007. However, in the lifetime solo mode, the Aawara007 has the edge over Ankush FREEFIRE in terms of win rate and K/D ratio.

It is not possible to compare the two players' ranked stats in the duo and solo modes as Aawara007 has not played enough matches. However, in the ranked squad mode, Ankush FREEFIRE has a higher win rate and a better K/D ratio than Aawara007.

Also read: OP BNL vs BUDI01 Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?