Lokesh Gamer vs Raistar: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Garena Free Fire has attracted millions of users since its release and has shown no signs of slowing down. The popularity of the battle royale sensation has now paved the way for players to create digital content related to the game on various online streaming platforms like YouTube.

Raistar and Lokesh Gamer are two of the most well-known Free Fire YouTubers in India. The former has 2.37 million subscribers on his channel while the latter has 5.87 million subscribers.

In this article, we compare the stats of both players in Free Fire.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 220528068.

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer has played a total of 3155 squad games and has triumphed in 672 of them, making his win rate of 21.29%. With 5767 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 2.32.

In the duo mode, he has played 1473 matches and has bagged 142 victories at a win rate of 9.64%. He has 2438 frags in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 2.83.

Lokesh Gamer has also played 1177 solo games and has emerged victorious in 124 of them, maintaining a win rate of 10.53%. He also secured 2098 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.99 in this mode.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Lokesh Gamer has played 101 squad matches and has 31 Booyahs, making his win rate 30.69%. He has notched up 231 kills in these matches and has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.30.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has won 5 of 28 matches at a win rate of 17.85%. He has amassed 58 frags and has a K/D ratio of 2.52.

Lokesh Gamer has also played 3 solo games and has emerged victorious in 1 of them. He has bagged 13 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.50.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Raistar has played 14617 squad games and has 2590 wins to his name, translating to a win rate of 17.71%. With a K/D ratio of 4.10, he has 49326 frags in this mode.

He has also played 4453 duo games and has clinched 705 victories, making his win rate 15.83%. He has eliminated 14303 opponents in these matches and has a K/D ratio of 3.82.

Raistar has played 3510 solo games and has won on 401 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 11.42%. He has bagged 10713 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 3.45.

Ranked stats

Raistar has played 277 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has secured 29 victories, making his win rate 10.46%. He has 592 kills to his name in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.39.

He also has 2 solo and 2 duo games to his name but is yet to secure a victory in these modes. He has 3 kills in the solo games and 2 kills in the duo matches.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both Raistar and Lokesh Gamer have impressive stats in Garena Free Fire. When we take a look at their lifetime stats, Raistar is ahead on both the fronts - K/D ratio and win rate - in the solo and duo modes. In the squad mode, Lokesh Gamer has a higher win rate while Raistar has a better K/D ratio.

We cannot compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as Raistar has played only a few games in these modes. However, in the ranked squad mode, Lokesh Gamer has the edge over Raistar in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate.

