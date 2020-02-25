LOL: After initial scare, LCK host Mina reportedly test negative for coronavirus

It seems that Kim Mina was tested negative for coronavirus and will be returning soon from quarantine

On the 23rd of February, after LCK week 3 matches concluded, the Korean League of Legend host Mina was quarantined due to concerns over coronavirus.

She was suspected of having a fever, and after recent developments surrounding the epidemic in South Korea, officials took no risks and removed her from the cast as a precautionary measure.

Now, it seems that she has tested negative for the disease, and LCK fans can breathe a sigh of relief as her self-quarantine is soon to come to an end. Fears of contracting the disease for the rest of the cast members and the players have also been alleviated, and it seems that the LCK will not be postponed like the LPL has been.

The situation surrounding the epidemic has gotten rather serious in South Korea off-late. Even LCK English caster Max “Atlus” Anderson said,

“For now, we’re just going to be as careful as possible, and that means all of us as well like, after this, we’re going to take ourselves home and make sure that we do not go out into the world and it’s going to be masks on.”

Coronavirus had first originated in Wuhan, China, and has been spreading in other parts of the world in recent weeks. South Korea, for now, has the highest number of infected right after China, which in turn sees more than 70,000 cases and more than 2,000 deaths reported as of now.

South Korea has seen a sudden increase in the rate of infection in the last couple of days, and if things do start to get any worse, then the LCK too might just have to get postponed for an indefinite period.