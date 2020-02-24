LOL: LCK host Mina quarantined due to coronavirus concerns

LCK host Mina is suspected of contracting coronavirus

Korean League of Legends host Mina has been quarantined due to coronavirus concerns shortly after Sunday’s LCK week 3 matches concluded.

She was suspected of having a fever, and after recent developments surrounding the epidemic in South Korea, the officials are on high alert and are not leaving any stone unturned to deal with the health crisis.

To reduce the risk of spreading the infection, the LCK 2020 Spring Split is going on without a live audience. However, unlike in China, they are yet to postpone any of the games, but if the situation gets any worse, then perhaps the LCK will be postponed indefinitely as well.

According to LCK English caster Max “Atlus” Anderson, Mina was taken away over concerns that she had a bit of fever, which meant there is a chance that she has contracted coronavirus. He added:

“We are taking as many precautions as possible, so it’s likely that she’s actually fine. But all the teams that have come in contact with her, especially today, have been notified, and as soon as we find out more, we’re going to make sure that we let everyone know as well.”

He further stated:

“For now, we’re just going to be as careful as possible, and that means all of us as well like, after this, we’re going to take ourselves home and make sure that we do not go out into the world and it’s going to be masks on.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the coronavirus to be a global threat, and numbers are rising rapidly in South Korea at the moment, going above 600.

With the LPL postponed for an indefinite period, and the epidemic taking a large toll on professional gaming, we just hope that the situation gets back to normal as soon as possible.