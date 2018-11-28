LOL News: Misfits complete the dream team

Offseason has begun and all the teams are trying to revamp their squad. Here are the major transfer news coming from LEC.

Misfits have completed their roster with the signing of Gorilla. The former Kingzone support has joined the already stacked roster of Misfits as they prepare for LEC. Gorilla is regarded as one of the best supports in the world. He is famously known for his duo with Pray. The duo has been playing together since 2014 and would be separated for the first time.

Misfits had an up and down season 8. They had some solid performances but failed to qualify for the Worlds. This lead to a much-needed change in the roster. Misfits have acquired former Clutch Gaming midlaner Febiven, former Fnatic top laner Soaz and Gorilla.

The team looks set for the LEC 2019 and will be looking to win the title.

After almost 2 years of absence, Origen will be returning to LEC. The team had a dream debut season at 2015 where they reached the semifinals of Worlds. Most of the main team members left the squad next season and Origen fell into a slump. The team eventually disbanded at the beginning of 2017.

The organization has now returned to the main stage as they look to redeem themselves. They have signed former Misfits top laner Alphari, former H2K AD Carry Sherrif and Schalke midlaner Nukeduck. Aphari is pretty solid top laner and Nukeduck is vastly experienced. The only confusing signing is in Sherrif since he has been underwhelming so far in his career.

The rest of the squad is yet to be finalized but expect some big names incoming. They still have the two import slots and will be looking some from LCK since a lot of big names are available in the free agent market.