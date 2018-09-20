LOL News: Riot to add two new divisions

Property of Riot Games

As we head towards the end of season 8 Riot have been teasing fans about season 9 and the changes that are gonna come. A few months ago Riot revealed how they are planning to bring major changes to how players are ranked. They now have revealed the plan moving forward as they will be adding two new divisions to the ranked system.

There are gonna be a lot of changes moving into next season, Starting with the provisional games that are played to decide what division you will get are gonna have a change in the system. Only the matches you win will account into deciding your division. The more matches you win out of 10 provisional games the better division you get. Your losses won't reduce your MMR which makes loses less tense.

New tiers will also be coming in season 9 as Riot plans to add two more tier. The iron division will be the new lowest division below Bronze and Grandmaster division will be between Master and Challenger Division. The idea is to filter players more efficiently as players get stuck in a division not moving up or down. This will also give more motivation for players to climb. According to Riot Sapmagic:

We landed on adding two new tiers. The first tier, Iron, is going below Bronze to help give those players an opportunity to get better recognition as they get better at the game. The second tier is Grandmaster, which is going between Master and Challenger, and gives us a chance to perform a long-overdue recalibration of the top of the ladder and better differentiate those players based on their skill.

Riot will also be reducing the number of subdivisions to 4 rather than 5. This will reduce the amount of climb required to go up a division.

Players usually get stuck at a specific division and Riot idea moving forward is to reduce that.

We will have to wait for next season for the changes and how does it affect the overall situation.