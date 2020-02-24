LOL patch 10.5 PBE update: New Blackfrost skins and Wukong changes
With patch 10.4 hitting the live servers just a few days ago, Riot is back with some new changes and tweaks in the PBE. And this time around, the PBE update showcases a new range of Blackfrost skins and more reworks for Wukong.
So let’s take a look at some of the things that Riot has been tweaking with.
New Blackfrost and Hextech SkinsLOL
It has been years since fans were treated to a Blackfrost skin, and now, Riot is going to revisit the line once again and bring skins for champions like Alistar, Rek’Sai and Renekton.
Moreover, a new Hextech skin is in the works as well, and it seems that Sejuani will be receiving this one in patch 10.5.
The new Eternals
The Unique Eternals system is up again, but this time it has brought with it new champion-specific stat trackers.
It’s currently being tested out in the PBE and is expected to arrive in the live servers in patch 10.5.
More Wukong changesMore Wukong changes are expected
The Wukong rework changes keep getting scrapped, and Riot is back to the drawing board again with him, trying to make more tweaks and balance.
Here are the current changes that have been introduced in the PBE servers:
Stats:
- Base HP decreased to 540 from 577.8
- Mana decreased to 265 from 265.84
- MP5 decreased to 8.04 from 8.042
- Base MR decreased to 28 from 32.1
Stone Skin (Passive):
- Armor changed to 5 + 1 per level from 4/6/8 per nearby champion
- Magic resistance removed
- New: The passive now grants 1% maximum health regeneration per 5 seconds
- Armor and regeneration bonuses are four times bigger when 3 or more enemy Champions are nearby
- Frequency of enemy check increased to 0.25 seconds from 1 second
Crushing Blow (Q):
- Bonus damage changed to <30/50/70/90/110 (+70% bAD)> from <10/15/20/25/30 (+0-40% AD)>
- Bonus range changed to 75/100/125/150/175 from 125
- Armor shred duration increased to 4 seconds from 3 seconds
- New: Cooldown decreased by 0.5 seconds each time Wukong or his clone deal damage using basic attacks or spells
- Cool-down increased to 10/9/8/7/6 from 9/8/7/6/5
- Mana cost changed to 30/35/40/45/50 from 40
- Cast time now scales along with attack speed
Warrior Trickster (W):
- New: Added 300 range dash that can traverse small walls
- Stealth duration decreased to 1 second from 1.5 seconds
- No longer deals AoE damage when despawning
- Cool-down increased to 22/20/18/16/14 from 18/16/14/12/10
- Mana cost changed to 50 at all ranks from 50/55/60/65/70
- The clone mimics Wukong's basic attacks and ultimate at 30/40/50/60/70% their damage
- The clone will attempt to attack enemies recently attacked by Wukong
- Q - Empowers clone’s next attack
- E - Clone gets attack speed buff
- R - Clone begins to spin, knocking up enemies that haven’t already been knocked up
- Wukong’s clone mirrors his animation state when spawning
- Tower attacks instantly kill the clone
Nimbus Strike (E):
- Damage changed to <80/125/170/215/260 (+100% AP) Magic> from <65-205 (+80% bAD) physical>
- Attack speed buff duration increased to 5 from 4
- Cooldown changed to 10/9.5/9/8.5/8 from 8
- Mana cost decreased to 40/45/50/55/60 from 45/50/55/60/65
- Offset distance from unit dashed to changed to 75 from 0
- Wukong’s dash now follows the target, similar to Lee Sin's Q
Cyclone (R):
- Can now be cast a second time within 7 seconds. Second cast won’t knock up enemies already hit by the first
- Duration of spin decreased to 2 seconds from 4 seconds
- Damage per second changed to <120% tAD +2.5/5.5/8.5% (+1% per 100 AD) max health> from <20/110/200 (+110% tAD)>
- Movement speed while spinning changed to <20/30/40% based on skill rank> from <5-40% based on time>
- Time before spin effect can be canceled decreased to 0.5 seconds from 1 second
- Tick rate decreased to 0.25 seconds from 0.5 seconds
- Each damage tick now applies Conqueror
- Spinning attack range decreased to 50 from 175
- E's attack speed duration refreshes while spinning
- New: Added buff timer which lets the player know how much spin time is left
Patch 10.5 expected release date
The League of Legends patch 10.5 is set to arrive on the live servers on the 4th of March. Maintenance will start as usual and the servers will be down for about 3 hours.
However, do keep in mind that not all of these changes are confirmed for 10.5.