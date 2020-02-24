LOL patch 10.5 PBE update: New Blackfrost skins and Wukong changes

PBE update for League of Legends Patch 10.5

With patch 10.4 hitting the live servers just a few days ago, Riot is back with some new changes and tweaks in the PBE. And this time around, the PBE update showcases a new range of Blackfrost skins and more reworks for Wukong.

So let’s take a look at some of the things that Riot has been tweaking with.

New Blackfrost and Hextech Skins

It has been years since fans were treated to a Blackfrost skin, and now, Riot is going to revisit the line once again and bring skins for champions like Alistar, Rek’Sai and Renekton.

Moreover, a new Hextech skin is in the works as well, and it seems that Sejuani will be receiving this one in patch 10.5.

The new Eternals

After the previous criticism towards it, Riot is bringing out new Eternals tracker

The Unique Eternals system is up again, but this time it has brought with it new champion-specific stat trackers.

It’s currently being tested out in the PBE and is expected to arrive in the live servers in patch 10.5.

More Wukong changes

More Wukong changes are expected

The Wukong rework changes keep getting scrapped, and Riot is back to the drawing board again with him, trying to make more tweaks and balance.

Here are the current changes that have been introduced in the PBE servers:

Stats:

Base HP decreased to 540 from 577.8

Mana decreased to 265 from 265.84

MP5 decreased to 8.04 from 8.042

Base MR decreased to 28 from 32.1

Stone Skin (Passive):

Armor changed to 5 + 1 per level from 4/6/8 per nearby champion

Magic resistance removed

New: The passive now grants 1% maximum health regeneration per 5 seconds

Armor and regeneration bonuses are four times bigger when 3 or more enemy Champions are nearby

Frequency of enemy check increased to 0.25 seconds from 1 second

Crushing Blow (Q):

Bonus damage changed to <30/50/70/90/110 (+70% bAD)> from <10/15/20/25/30 (+0-40% AD)>

Bonus range changed to 75/100/125/150/175 from 125

Armor shred duration increased to 4 seconds from 3 seconds

New: Cooldown decreased by 0.5 seconds each time Wukong or his clone deal damage using basic attacks or spells

Cool-down increased to 10/9/8/7/6 from 9/8/7/6/5

Mana cost changed to 30/35/40/45/50 from 40

Cast time now scales along with attack speed

Warrior Trickster (W):

New: Added 300 range dash that can traverse small walls

Stealth duration decreased to 1 second from 1.5 seconds

No longer deals AoE damage when despawning

Cool-down increased to 22/20/18/16/14 from 18/16/14/12/10

Mana cost changed to 50 at all ranks from 50/55/60/65/70

The clone mimics Wukong's basic attacks and ultimate at 30/40/50/60/70% their damage

The clone will attempt to attack enemies recently attacked by Wukong

Q - Empowers clone’s next attack

E - Clone gets attack speed buff

R - Clone begins to spin, knocking up enemies that haven’t already been knocked up

Wukong’s clone mirrors his animation state when spawning

Tower attacks instantly kill the clone

Nimbus Strike (E):

Damage changed to <80/125/170/215/260 (+100% AP) Magic> from <65-205 (+80% bAD) physical>

Attack speed buff duration increased to 5 from 4

Cooldown changed to 10/9.5/9/8.5/8 from 8

Mana cost decreased to 40/45/50/55/60 from 45/50/55/60/65

Offset distance from unit dashed to changed to 75 from 0

Wukong’s dash now follows the target, similar to Lee Sin's Q

Cyclone (R):

Can now be cast a second time within 7 seconds. Second cast won’t knock up enemies already hit by the first

Duration of spin decreased to 2 seconds from 4 seconds

Damage per second changed to <120% tAD +2.5/5.5/8.5% (+1% per 100 AD) max health> from <20/110/200 (+110% tAD)>

Movement speed while spinning changed to <20/30/40% based on skill rank> from <5-40% based on time>

Time before spin effect can be canceled decreased to 0.5 seconds from 1 second

Tick rate decreased to 0.25 seconds from 0.5 seconds

Each damage tick now applies Conqueror

Spinning attack range decreased to 50 from 175

E's attack speed duration refreshes while spinning

New: Added buff timer which lets the player know how much spin time is left

Patch 10.5 expected release date

The League of Legends patch 10.5 is set to arrive on the live servers on the 4th of March. Maintenance will start as usual and the servers will be down for about 3 hours.

However, do keep in mind that not all of these changes are confirmed for 10.5.