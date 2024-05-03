Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP confirmed to get a physical release alongside digital, still slated for 2024

The much-anticipated remaster of the underrated hack and slash Lollipop Chainsaw (now rebranded as RePOP) will be getting a physical version in addition to previously discussed digital copies. Yoshimi Yasuda from Dragami Games confirmed this on their official X account, meaning players can eagerly look forward to getting their hands on hard copies once the game is out.

This is big news for collectors since the 2012 original was a PS3/360 exclusive hidden gem that not many know about. A physical launch both caters to longtime fans and is a new opportunity for the game to shine again.

When is Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP releasing and for what platforms?

Thus far, we do not have any confirmation of platforms but it should be safe to assume that it will target all major console and PC platforms. As for release, that also remains uncertain however the publisher has provided a tentative 2024 launch window - so we just might see a brand-new trailer at the upcoming Summer Games Fest 2024 showcase next month.

What is Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP about?

The upcoming remaster will feature everything intact

Since this is new a remaster instead of a remake, it is virtually the same game as the 2012 original. The plot centers around Juliet, a high-school cheerleader who is also a professional zombie hunter. On her 18th birthday, a zombie outbreak devastates the town, leading to her boyfriend Nick's death - though his head is revived with the use of Juliet's magic.

Towing alongside Juliet on her waist, the duo journey to find the cause of the zombie apocalypse and stop it at any cost. The gameplay is a third-person hack & slash across varied levels which do not shy away from crude humor and over-the-top action, akin to Platinum Games' Bayonetta. While the premise was praised, the title itself received mixed reception due to design flaws such as a bad camera.

Thankfully, many issues are being fixed to make this as polished as possible like auto-QTEs, alongside new additions like the RePOP visual mode with crazier visual effects.

Is Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP a remake or remaster?

The fact that the game is now less ambitious in scope has rubbed many fans the wrong way. Fans were anticipating a shiny new remake that translates the core of what made Lollipop Chainsaw wholly unique and fresh. However, the project was confirmed to move forward without original staff such as director Goichi Suda (or Suda51) and writer James of Marvel's GOTG.

On top of potential censorship woes, fans were worried that something would be lost in translation for the final product. All things considered, this led the director to scale the game down to the remaster status, which is disappointing for many. Regardless, something is better than nothing, so seeing this overlooked hidden gem re-emerge in all its glory for a new audience is great.