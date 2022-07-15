5 things to expect from the upcoming Lollipop Chainsaw remake

Grasshopper Manufacturer fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming remake of Lollipop Chainsaw.

The niche 2012 hack & slash title features sassy cheerleader Juliet who mows down hordes of zombies with her magical chainsaw.

The game saw mediocre reviews, largely due to shallow combat and design issues. However, its quirky charm was appealing enough to make it a cult-classic hit. That is another reason why the new remake is so hyped.

Here's what fans can expect from the remake.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Multiple platform release, fundamental crudeness and 3 other things fans can expect from the upcoming rendition of Lollipop Chainsaw

1) It will be a faithful recreation of the original with minor changes

安田善巳 Yoshimi Yasuda @yasudaD5

Lollipop Chainsaw is back by Dragami Games. Please look forward to it.

#ロリポップチェーンソー

#DragamiGames Lollipop Chainsaw はドラガミゲームスで復活させます。楽しみに待っていてください…!!!Lollipop Chainsaw is back by Dragami Games. Please look forward to it. Lollipop Chainsaw はドラガミゲームスで復活させます。楽しみに待っていてください…!!!Lollipop Chainsaw is back by Dragami Games. Please look forward to it.#ロリポップチェーンソー #DragamiGames https://t.co/RlcLrxMkKK

When it comes to remakes, authenticity is key. This is why games that deviate too far from their originals have been controversial, such as Square Enix's Final Fantasy VII Remake.

However, the developers of the Lollipop Chainsaw remake will likely keep the spirit of the game alive and intact. To quote them, this will be "as close as possible to a remaster." This means it will not have any new twists. Think of it like the Spyro Reignited Trilogy remake.

2) It aims to release on multiple platforms

The original Lollipop Chainsaw was only available on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 and was released near the end of those consoles' lifespan.

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One launched just a year later in 2013, so it is not surprising that the game went under most people's radar.

Now, the developers' goal is to bring the same experience to the masses, and a modern remake allows them to do just that. This would mean it will be available on all major platforms like PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo.

3) The game will utilize modern rendering tech to bring the visuals up to current standards

Given the prominence of engines such as Unreal Engine 4, which has played a big role in modern remakes, it is only a given that Lollipop Chainsaw would follow the same path.

While the original game was an Unreal Engine 3 title, there is no confirmation on what tech the remake will use. All we know is that the developers aim to utilize modern rendering tech to create a game suitable for current platforms.

4) There will be no compromise on the game's fundamental crudeness

Japanese character action games are known to be quite over-the-top with unique premises and concepts. Suda51's other titles, like Killer Is Dead and Shadows of the Damned, prove that.

Given the suggestive nature and tone of Lollipop Chainsaw, fans have expressed concern about censorship. Thankfully, the developers are against it and want to deliver the same core fundamentals.

For example, Juliet's curvaceous design will see no censoring for authenticity's sake. Funnily, the upcoming Bayonetta 3 will have an optional censored mode for family-friendly playthroughs.

5) It is being developed by the original team under a brand new studio

The remake will be handled by a new studio called Dragami Games. While this is cause for alarm among fans, studio president Yoshimi Yasuda assured them that the project is in good hands.

Many of the devs from the original 2012 game are on board. Additionally, they have managed to buy the Lollipop Chainsaw IP from Kadokawa Games. Warner Bros., the worldwide publisher of the original game, has greenlit the project as well.

The game is expected to arrive sometime in 2023. No platforms or other specific development details have been specified yet, but fans can expect more information as the release date nears.

What is Lollipop Chainsaw about?

Juliet Starling's 18th birthday goes awry, as hell is literally unleashed on Earth in the form of a zombie outbreak. After her boyfriend dies saving her from a stray zombie attack, she manages to revive his head as she comes from a background of occult zombie hunters.

Lollipop Chainsaw is unabashedly self-aware, and the gameplay mirrors elements of a chaotic action brawler in the vein of games like Bayonetta.

The game was developed by Grasshopper Manufacture under the supervision of iconic designer Goichi Suda (also known as Suda51).

Lollipop Chainsaw also had other notable individuals working on it. These include Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka and American movie director James Gunn, who handled the writing. The latter is also known for his work on movies like the live-action Scooby-Doo (2002), Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and Suicide Squad (2021).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far