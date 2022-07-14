Bayonetta 3 release date finally revealed, headed to Nintendo Switch late 2022

Ever since the original announcement five years ago, fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of Bayonetta 3. After developer reassurance and an excruciatingly long wait, the moment of truth is here. A new trailer from Nintendo has shed light on the release date for the hotly awaited hack & slash from Platinum Games.

Find out more when Bayonetta engages in a bewitching battle against the Homunculi, a feisty new witch named Viola enters the scene, and… is that another Bayonetta?Find out more when #Bayonetta3 struts onto #NintendoSwitch on 10/28! Watch the latest trailer now: ninten.do/6017bNsKh Bayonetta engages in a bewitching battle against the Homunculi, a feisty new witch named Viola enters the scene, and… is that another Bayonetta? Find out more when #Bayonetta3 struts onto #NintendoSwitch on 10/28! Watch the latest trailer now: ninten.do/6017bNsKh https://t.co/v2O6s4KMFA

It will arrive on October 28, 2022, and will be an exclusive Nintendo Switch game. The trailer also highlights new plot details that have puzzled fans since the debut gameplay reveal. Here are the details.

Bayonetta 3 brings chaotic action to Nintendo Switch

The previous trailer unveiled mysterious monsters that aim to wreak havoc around the city. These creatures are a new addition to the series. Not even the titular witch seems to be familiar with them. However, the footage reveals that they are bioweapons called Homunculi - made by humans and consisting (partly) of humans.

With that in mind, it seems to lean somewhat towards sci-fi, with an unknown NPC. All footage is real-time gameplay and showcases notable improvements over previous games. The environment is pretty bland, even for a Nintendo Switch game. However, well-detailed character models, destructible environments, etc are notable improvements. All of this is at a smooth 60 FPS frame rate target.

New mechanics like the Demon Masquerade allow Bayonetta to take on powerful demonic forms to dish out massive damage. Another feature that was shown off earlier was reiterated: controllable demons.

The playful witch can summon demons to assist her in combat, and they can be freely utilized to destroy foes. These include the dragon-esque Gomorrah and the arachnid Phantasmaraneae.

What is the plot about?

Besides the world-ending threat, the goal is to hunt down a scientist named Sigurd to solve the problem of Homunculi. In addition to returning characters like Rodin and Luka, the game introduces brand new faces for players to see. These include a cybernetics-clad man and a woman in red who turns out to be another Bayonetta.

There will also be a new playable character named Viola. She carries a sword and seems to have similar powers to Bayonetta, including her friendly demon, Cheshire.

She can also utilize a grappling hook to swing between gaps. On that note, the core gameplay is intact. Players will traverse various environments and engage in over-the-top hack & slash combat inspired by the Devil May Cry games.

