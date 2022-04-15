Look for that person Genshin Impact quest guide: Exact character name and location

One objective (Look for "that person") has stumped some Genshin Impact players, but they should know that they're looking for Kamisato Ayato in Ritou. The game doesn't explicitly tell the player this, and it only provides a general yellow circle for them to investigate.

One could talk to every NPC they see here, but it's much simpler to turn around and speak to Kamisato Ayato (he's near some Raiden dolls).

The "look for that person" objective will be completed once a player talks to him. Afterward, they will just have to wait until any time between 0.00 to 5.00 to finish The Five Colors' True Form.

The Five Colors' True Form quest guide in Genshin Impact: Look for "that person"

The exact location for "Look for that person" (Image via miHoYo)

To complete "Look for that person," one just needs to go to the above location and talk to Kamisato Ayato. He's to the right of Kaeda and the Raiden Shogun dolls, and his unique design makes him stand out in Ritou. Talking to him will have Paimon explain how he's responsible for leading everybody on a wild hunt.

After some dialog passes, the next objective in this Genshin Impact quest is "Wait for night (00:00 - 05:00)." Simply open up the Paimon Menu and go to "Time" on the left side. Adjust the time to anything between 0.00 and 5.00.

Finishing up The Five Colors' True Form quest in Genshin Impact

Travelers should be used to adjusting time already (Image via miHoYo)

After the player adjusts the time, a cutscene will be played. The Traveler will splash water on the portrait to reveal that Scaramouche's likeliness was hidden in it. After more dialog passes, the player will finally be 100% done with the Hues of the Violet Garden's quests.

Scaramouche's image will appear here now (Image via miHoYo)

Travelers will automatically be taken to this screen upon completing the quest. There isn't any activity tied to it like the previous four sub-events, so players can seek to finish them if they haven't already. If one wishes to see Scaramouche's image again in person, they can approach the portrait and either:

Use Elemental Sight to see a general outline Use any Hydro attack to reveal the whole image

This part isn't important for any quest, but it will allow Genshin Impact players another opportunity to take some images if they'd like. Nonetheless, completing the quest does give them:

20,000 Mora

1 Crown of Insight

1 Yashiro Commission Gift

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. Did you find the lore of this quest to be interesting? Yes No 0 votes so far