Lords of the Fallen guide: How to unlock the Dark Crusader starter class early

Lords of the Fallen comes packed with some truly amazing innovative ideas for the Souls-like action role-playing game genre. From the duality of its pseudo-open-world level design to the rather robust combat that lets you make intelligent use of all the tools at your disposal, CI Games and Hexworks' latest title features a plethora of unique gameplay systems.

Even the starter class system in Lords of the Fallen is an example of its innovative approach to the established Souls-like formula. Similarly to other traditional Souls-like games, CI Games' latest action RPG offers a specific amount of starting classes, each with its own distinct gameplay advantages and disadvantages.

Here's a comprehensive guide on the Dark Crusader starting class and how to get access to it early in Lords of the Fallen.

How to obtain the Dark Crusader starting class early in Lords of the Fallen?

While every single starter class, even the "Condemned", is equally viable as others during moment-to-moment gameplay, there are a few that do have distinct advantages over others, especially in the early-game sections. One such class is the Dark Crusader, which comes with the highest "Vigor" attribute, making it a perfect choice for beginners.

However, getting the Dark Crusader isn't as simple as picking it at the beginning of the game. To get access to the Dark Crusader starting class, you will need to get the premium version of the game - the Deluxe Edition, which is $10 more than the Standard Edition on PS, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC. Here's a breakdown of the $80 Deluxe Edition:

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Dark Crusader starting class

Dark Crusader weapon and armor set

100-page digital artbook

Digital soundtrack

3D model viewer

If you do pre-order the Deluxe Edition, you will be able to pick the Dark Crusader class at the start of your first playthrough. Getting the Deluxe Edition is the easiest way to access what is essentially the easiest and most versatile starter class for beginners in Lords of the Fallen. Alternatively, you can get access to the Dark Crusader upon completing your first playthrough.

You will need to get any of the three major endings of the game's story in order to unlock the Dark Crusader starting class. However, to use it, you will need to start a fresh save. It should also be mentioned that the Dark Crusader armor set, as well as weapons, are obtainable within the game's story, albeit upon completion of specific side quests.

Lords of the Fallen is scheduled to be released on October 13, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC.