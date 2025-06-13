  • home icon
  Lords of the Fallen patch notes: Everything improved with version 2.0.29

Lords of the Fallen patch notes: Everything improved with version 2.0.29

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Jun 13, 2025 05:29 GMT
Lords of the Fallen can be purchased via Steam on PC (Image via CI Games)
Lords of the Fallen can be purchased via Steam on PC (Image via CI Games)

Released in 2023, Lords of the Fallen is a souls-like title that still holds up pretty well today. Over the years, the RPG has received regular updates and patches, which make sure it is as smooth and finetuned as possible. Version 2.0.29 just came out, and it focuses on improving the game's stability and other aspects.

Listed below are the complete patch notes for Lords of the Fallen update 2.0.29, as revealed by developer Hexworks.

Full patch notes for Lords of the Fallen version 2.0.29

The latest update of Lords of the Fallen has now rolled out on all platforms (Image via CI Games)
The latest update of Lords of the Fallen has now rolled out on all platforms (Image via CI Games)

Greetings Lampbearers,

We’re back with another update focused on further improving your experience across multiplayer, PvP, and overall game stability. Here’s what’s new in today’s patch:

Multiplayer & Shared Progression

  • Improved Stuttering During Shared Progression: We've made adjustments to reduce stuttering when playing in Shared Progression sessions, ensuring smoother co-op gameplay.
  • Key Sync Bug Resolved: Addressed an issue where hosts could permanently lose access to progression keys if a client looted a duplicate. This fix ensures keys remain accessible for all parties.
  • Retroactive Fix for Missing Keys: Players previously impacted by the key bug will now find the missing keys (Empyrean, Skyrest, Fief, Pilgrim's Perch etc.) correctly restored to their inventory.

PvP

  • Matchmaking Improvements: PvP invasions have been refined. Players are now more likely to be matched with others closer to their level, promoting fairer and more balanced duels.

Stability

  • Crash Fixes: Resolved several issues that could lead to unexpected crashes. Stability across all systems continues to be a high priority.

Tutorials & Guidance

  • New Tutorial Added: Added a tutorial prompt for the Lamp Guidance system introduced in V.20, to further aid would-be crusaders for the journey ahead.

Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.

Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
