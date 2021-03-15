Lorem’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, subscribers and more in March 2021

Free Fire was among the most live-watched games on YouTube in 2020. The game has touched various heights, and there has been an uprise in content creation across different streaming platforms.

Lorem is a renowned Argentine Free Fire content creator and streamer. He is widely popular for footage and clips of his gameplay that he uploads to his YouTube channel - Lorem Free Fire - Ezequiel Busson.

Presently, he has a subscriber count of over 1.39 million. This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more as of March 2021.

Lorem’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 333231913.

Lifetime stats

Lorem has competed in 5383 squad matches and has bettered his foes on 1856 occasions, leading to a win percentage of 34.47%. He has accumulated 18075 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.12.

Apart from this, the broadcaster has featured in 1247 duo games and has come out on top on 297 occasions, corresponding to a win rate of 23.81%. With a K/D ratio of 3.77, he has 3578 frags.

The content creator has participated in 875 games and has remained unbeaten in 127, converting to a win ratio of 14.51%. In the process, he has bagged 1901 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.54.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Lorem has appeared in 43 squad games to date and has a win tally of 15, retaining a win ratio of 34.88%. He has notched up 212 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 7.57.

The YouTuber has seven duo matches to his name and has two first-place finishes, equating to a win percentage of 28.57%. With 19 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.80.

Lastly, Lorem has participated in three duo games.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

Currently, Lorem has 12 videos uploaded on his YouTube channel - Lorem Free Fire - Ezequiel Busson. Over that period, he has amassed about 27 million views and has over 1.39 million subscribers.

His social media handles

