Lorem's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Ezequiel Busson, popularly known as Lorem, is one of the most admired players in the Free Fire community and has a huge fan following on his YouTube channel.

In this article, we take a look at his Free Fire ID, stats and more.

Lorem’s Free Fire ID and stats

Lorem’s Free Fire ID is 333231913.

Lifetime stats

Lorem has played a total of 4597 games in the squad mode and has emerged victorious in 1598 of them, which translates to a win rate of 34.76%. He also has 14532 frags to his name with a K/D ratio of 4.85.

In the duo mode, he has 293 Booyahs in 1224 games, maintaining a win rate of 23.93%. He has bagged 3482 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 3.74.

Lorem has played 859 solo games and has secured 127 victories, making his win rate 14.78%. He has also eliminated 1887 opponents and has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.58.

Ranked stats

Lorem has played 8 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has only 3 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 0.38.

He has also played a single duo match but is yet to register a win.

Clash Squad Career

Lorem has played 156 squad games in this mode and has won 88 games, which translates to a win rate of 56.41%. He has 473 kills to his name with a KDA of 1.30 and an average damage of 1543 per match.

Lorem’s YouTube channel

Lorem runs a channel called ‘Lorem Free Fire - Ezequiel Busson’. He has amassed more than 1.11 million subscribers and has more than 20.6 million combined views on his videos. He currently has only 9 videos on his channel.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Lorem’s social media accounts

To visit his primary Instagram account, click here.

To visit his secondary Instagram account, click here.

