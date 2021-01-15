Lorem's in-game Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in January 2021

Free Fire is a popular mobile battle royale title developed and published by the Singaporean company Garena. It has witnessed a tremendous rise in terms of popularity and player base over the course of the past few years. Several players have begun streaming and creating content around the popular title.

Lorem is a renowned Free Fire content creator from Argentina. He is quite popular amongst the community and is known for his exceptional skills and gameplay montages that he uploads on his channel - “Lorem Free Fire - Ezequiel Busson.” He currently boasts a massive subscriber count of over 1.25 million.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, and other details.

Lorem’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 333231913.

Lifetime stats

Lorem has competed in 5146 squad matches to date and has emerged on top on 1788 occasions, which comes to a win rate of 34.74%. In the process, he has notched 17006 frags at a K/D ratio of 5.06.

Coming to the duo mode, the user has played 1226 games and has bettered his foes in 293 of them, retaining a win percentage of 23.89%. With 3483 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.73.

The Argentine content creator has also appeared in 867 solo matches and has remained unbeaten in 127 of them, having a win ratio of 14.64%. He has registered 1894 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 2.56.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Lorem has competed in 229 squad games and has a win tally of 97, which corresponds to a win percentage of 42.35%. With a K/D ratio of 8.45, he has secured 1115 frags.

The player is yet to feature in the solo and duo modes.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

Currently, Lorem has 11 videos on the channel. As mentioned above, he has a subscriber count of over 1.25 million and has over 23.87 million views combined.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

Instagram account: Click here.

Second Instagram account: Click here.

