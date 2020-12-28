Lorem vs BNL: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

BNL and Lorem are among the renowned Free Fire content creators from Tunisia and Argentina, respectively. They regularly upload engaging content related to the game on their YouTube channels and have garnered huge subscriber counts, i.e., 5.15 million and 1.22 million.

This article compares the stats of both players in Free Fire.

Also read: Bermuda Remastered map in Free Fire: Release date and list of all confirmed changes

Lorem’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 333231913.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Lorem has taken part in 5001 squad games and come out on top in 1715 matches, retaining a win ratio of 34.29%. In these matches, he has 16279 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.95.

The streamer has 293 first-place finishes in 1226 duo matches, equating to a win percentage of 23.89%. He has registered 3483 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.73.

Advertisement

The content creator has 865 appearances in solo matches and has 127 first-place finishes, which comes down to a win percentage of 14.68%. He has amassed 1890 eliminations with a K/D ratio of 2.56.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The internet star has competed in 81 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has triumphed in 26 games, ensuring a win ratio of 32.09%. He has racked up 409 frags at a K/D ratio of 7.44.

The YouTuber hasn’t played any solo or duo matches yet.

Advertisement

BNL’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 297929835.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

BNL has engaged in 19508 squad games and has bettered foes in 3095 of them, having a win rate of 15.86%. In these matches, he has notched up 69663 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.24.

He has 84 Booyahs in 767 duo games, translating to a win percentage of 10.95%. The YouTuber has eliminated 1436 foes retaining a K/D ratio of 2.10.

The internet star has featured in 1236 solo games and has bettered his foes on 78 occasions, equating to a win rate of 6.31%. He has secured 2388 eliminations and has managed a K/D ratio of 2.06.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Advertisement

In the ongoing ranked season, the content creator has engaged in 399 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 15 of those, maintaining a win rate of 3.75%. With 994 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.59.

Apart from this, the streamer hasn’t played any ranked matches..

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both the players have incredible in-game stats. In the lifetime solo, duo, and squad matches, Lorem has maintained the lead in the K/D ratio and win rate.

It is impossible to compare the solo and duo stats of the ongoing season as both the players haven’t played these matches yet. In squad matches, Lorem has the edge on both fronts.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs SRV Biraj: Who has better stats in Free Fire?