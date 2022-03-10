Lost Ark developer explains the rationale behind gender-locked classes and plans to bring 'less revealing' outfits to game

Despite all the success that Lost Ark has had, the outfit and gender system of the game has faced some criticism. The game comes with 15 advanced classes, but many popular ones, like the Berserker class, are locked in the male gender. Secondly, some of the gears and dresses available for the female classes have been described as 'too revealing for comfort.'

While the existing items may not be removed, there are plans to add new content based on feedback from the players.

Pancake 🥞 🇱🇻 @turaiida I can't play Lost Ark it's so bad in a sense of how all females are on high heels in super sexy or revealing clothing, while males are in badass fully clothed outfits and it's just infested with bots and cheaters. Korean mmos makes me embarrassed for ever playing them. I can't play Lost Ark it's so bad in a sense of how all females are on high heels in super sexy or revealing clothing, while males are in badass fully clothed outfits and it's just infested with bots and cheaters. Korean mmos makes me embarrassed for ever playing them.

Amazon Games and Smilegate RPG have jointly brought the game from South Korea to the shores of America, Europe, and Australia. While the overall reception has been great, issues related to outfits and gender-locking remain.

The developers have taken player feedback seriously in the past and made the necessary changes. The franchise leader at Amazon Games, Soomin Park, recently gave plans for the future to Eurogamer.

Lost Ark to add new options for players

A major complaint from many Lost Ark players has to do with the fact that most classes are locked in a single-gender. Park explained the reason for this and how the skillsets of a particular character make it difficult to recreate it in the other gender. Park said:

"Classes are tied pretty closely to their character models in terms of function and animation, so bringing opposite gender characters to a class takes more work than just making a differently gendered model available."

A significant point of criticism has been some of the 'revealing' clothes for the female classes. Park has informed that there will be adjustments to these clothing and their advertisements. While the clothing won't be changed directly, their display in the shops will be adjusted. Park said:

“We are also including in some new outfit options that are not quite as revealing, but these are an addition and not a replacement.”

To address this issue, the characters will soon be getting new dresses. While the older dresses will stay the same, players will have the option of choosing something different according to their choices.

It seems that the 'revealing' outfit won't be changed to keep things in line with the Korean version. However, some changes have already been made, and that seems to be it for the time being.

