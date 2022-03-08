Lost Judgment: The Kaito Files follows the story of Masaharu Kaito; release date, platform, and more

RGG Studios has officially announced the expansion to last year’s Lost Judgment, a four-chapter story expansion featuring Masaharu Kaito, and titled The Kaito Files.

The Judgment series originally began as a spinoff from RGG Studio’s iconic Yakuza series. The series follows detective Takayuki Yagami as he dives into the criminal underworld of Tokyo, Japan. The second installment of the franchise, Lost Judgment, was released last year and received high praise from critics, including Sportskeeda Gaming.

The expansion was promised for a February release date but was delayed due to internal studio restructuring.

Lost Judgment: The Kaito Files is a four-chapter expansion featuring Masaharu Kaito

In Lost Judgment, players once again reprised the role of Detective Yagami as he explored the Japanese cities of Kamurocho and Isezaki Ijincho following a dead body. The game questions Yagami’s judgment, leaving him to choose between defending the law or enacting justice as he gets more involved in the case.

The ending of Lost Judgment perfectly sets up Masaharu Kaito as the next protagonist to take the series forward, and RGG Studios seems to be doing that with Kaito returning as the playable character of the Kaito Files expansion. The expansion will consist of four chapters and will be roughly 10 hours long.

Kaito Files is set to be released on March 28, 2022, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The expansion will be available to season pass holders and it will be available for a separate purchase at $29.99/-

The Kaito Files will also introduce new fighting styles and new detective skills for the main character, Masaharu Kaito. According to Camrick Solorio, Marketing Coordinator, Sega of America:

'Yagami is out of town and Kaito is left to take on the remaining work at the Yagami Detective Agency. Everything changes when Kaito is offered a case with a lucrative reward: 20-million yen to find a CEO’s missing wife. Things take a twist when it’s revealed that the missing person in question is Kaito’s ex-lover, Mikiko. Left to put back together the pieces of his past and discover the fate of a woman presumed dead, Kaito won’t stop until he’s cracked the case for good.'

All in all, The Kaito Files looks to be a substantial new content for the title, and will certainly take the story forward when it will be released on March 28, 2022.

