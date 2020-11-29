LOUD BAK: Free Fire ID, real name, country, stats, and more

Free Fire has established itself as one of the most well-known mobile battle royale games in the world. Brazil is one of the many regions where the game is extremely popular.

LOUD is one of the most prominent Brazilian esports organizations, and LOUD BAK is one of its most popular members. In this article, we take a look at his real name, Free Fire ID and other in-game details.

LOUD BAK’s real name, Free Fire ID, and stats

LOUD BAK’s real name is Gabriel Lessa. His Free Fire ID is 130851747, and his in-game name is ‘LOUD BAK!!!’.

Lifetime stats

LOUD BAK’s lifetime stats

LOUD BAK has played 11749 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 3207 games, which translates to a win rate of 27.29%. He has amassed 41418 kills in these matches and has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.85.

In the duo mode, he has played 1134 matches and has secured 193 Booyahs, making his win rate 17.01%. He has also registered 3469 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.69.

LOUD BAK has played 874 solo games and has 111 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 12.70%. He has secured almost 2550 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.33.

Ranked stats

LOUD BAK’s ranked stats

LOUD BAK has played 262 squad games in ranked season 18 and has secured 68 victories, making his win rate 25.95%. He has 1164 frags to his name and has a K/D ratio of 6.

He has also played 18 duo matches and has won on 4 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 22.22%. LOUD BAK has 78 kills to his name and has maintained a K/D ratio of 5.57.

LOUD BAK has also played 5 solo games this season and has emerged victorious in one game, translating to a win rate of 20%. He has killed 25 opponents in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 6.25.

LOUD BAK's YouTube channel

LOUD BAK started creating content on YouTube around two years ago. The first video on his channel was posted in December 2018. Since then, he has uploaded a total of 444 videos and has amassed over 277 million combined views. He currently boasts a subscriber count of over 4.19 million.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

LOUD BAK's social media handles

LOUD BAK is active on Instagram and Twitter. Here are the links to his profiles:

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

He also has a discord server, which players can join by clicking here.

Apart from these, LOUD BAK also streams on Twitch.

