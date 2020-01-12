Loud wins Free Fire Copa America 2020

Loud is the new Copa America champion

Loud has clinched the Free Fire Copa America 2020 after defeating 11 teams in the tournament's final. The team had a dominating display in the finals, and apart from lifting the trophy, they also took home $ 15,000. 2019 World champions, Corinthians, finished fourth while their fellow Brazilian representative PaiN Gaming had to settle with the ninth position.

The tournament saw 12 teams from the American region competing for the ultimate glory. Copa America took place in the World Trade Center, Mexico, and a total of six matches were played.

Here are the winners of every match in Copa America 2020:

Game 1: Top Hard

Game 2: Loud

Game 3: Infinity Gaming

Game 4: Loud

Game 5: Arctic Gaming

Game 6: Naguará Team

Loud was consistent throughout the tournament, and even when they weren’t winning, they were finishing high or had a lot of kills. They easily got the better of Corinthians, who won the Free Fire World Cup 2019 and were unmatched throughout the tournament.

After Copa America 2020, fans are now looking forward to Free Fire Indian Championship that has been just announced by Garena. Registrations for the tournament are now live, and interested players can register for the tournament with their team by heading over to the official FFIC website.