Ludo King is from which country? Tracing the popular game's origin

Ludo King is the mobile version of the popular Indian board game, Ludo.

Released back in 2016, the game has become especially popular during the current lockdown phase.

Ludo King is the digital (or mobile) version of the popular board game, Ludo. The mobile version has become massively successful due to its various game modes, and easily crossed the 100 million downloads mark in Google Play Store, and is also rated 4.1 on the app.

Players can play the game offline or online — in the multiplayer mode — and can also create rooms to play with friends. The multiplayer offering is what has made it so successful today, as friends have been able to keep in touch and stay entertained during lockdown thanks to this mode.

This has also raised the question of where the game originates from, and we attempt to answer that question here.

The origin and creators of Ludo King

Ludo King was developed by Gametion Technologies and launched way back in February 2016. Gametion Technologies is an Indian company known for creation of games for handheld devices. Some of their popular games are: Ludo King, Carrom King and Sudoku King. The company is owned by Indian entrepreneur Vikash Jaiswal.

Ludo King received good response from the audience, and was an instant hit upon release. In it's first year, the game had been downloaded over 50 million times, and the next few months saw the game cross the 100-million mark.

Currently, Ludo King has been downloaded over 400 million times. According to various sources, the game has over 10 million daily active users. Ludo King also ranks No. 1 in the Top Free Games Section on Google Play Store.

The game is available on most mobile phones: Android, iOS, Kindle as well as Windows. It also provides players with various eye-catching themes. To conclude, we can sat that the game was developed and is owned by an Indian company.