Ludwig banned on YouTube for “child safety” issues, ending 618-day upload streak

Ludwig Ahgren’s 618-day streak of posting new YouTube videos every day might finally be coming to an end. Earlier today, i.e., June 15th, Ludwig posted on Twitter announcing to his fans that he has been banned from YouTube for a week.

The Twitch streamer currently manages four YouTube channels, including the “TheZanySidekick” account.

Regardless, he announced that his main YouTube account had been banned for a week after one of his videos allegedly got flagged for “child safety.” Ludwig was initially unsure why he was barred, although his chat suggested it was for watching a video in which a monkey “threw its’ poop on a child.”

Although the reason is unconfirmed, the YouTuber posted multiple videos about the situation. In addition, he was bizarrely banned last week from Instagram after posting a “suggestive photo” with his manager and friend “Slime.”

GOT BANNED FOR A WEEK ON INSTA FOR POSTING THIS EXACT PIC LMAO — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) June 8, 2021

Ludwig reacts after getting banned on YouTube days after brief Instagram ban

The content creator was one of the many popular content creators who attended the bout between Logan Paul and legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather. After the event, he posted a photo on Twitter and Instagram with Slime.

The photograph in question was deemed “suggestive” in nature, due to which Ludwig was banned temporarily. Of course, Instagram is notorious for “sexually suggestive” content, which is why Ludwig’s ban appeared shocking to most fans.

I've just got banned on @TeamYouTube for a week after a video got flagged for "child safety"



This means the end of my 618 day upload streak



The first time I won't upload a video in almost 2 years



Sad day — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) June 15, 2021

Regardless, it now seems that Ludwig has been banned on his primary YouTube account from posting any new videos for a week. The 25-year-old did not appear too happy upon realizing that the ban will result in his 618-day streak of posting a YouTube video every day getting snapped:

“Hold up, boys, what the f***, I just got a community strike on my last ‘You Laugh You Lose’ video, on my YouTube channel, for child safety. What does that even mean? And they just took it down, and I can’t upload a video for a week. My streak’s gonna die because of a... What was in the video? This sucks, actually. I wonder what it was.”

While Ludwig himself was unsure about the reason behind the ban, he posted the following videos on YouTube about the situation. Unfortunately, the streamer cannot post new videos on the “Ludwig” channel but can re-post older ones, as can be seen.

His viewers later suggested that Ludwig got banned for a recent video in which he was reacting to a monkey throwing its poop on a child. However, the esports commentator disagreed and said that the original video was also on YouTube.

“That doesn’t make any sense. How does it make sense if the video is on YouTube, you know what I mean? Like if my video got taken down because this is child safety, but the video has 10x views on YouTube. Here is the thing, every single one of my clips is a reaction to a clip on YouTube.”

The streamer does have a point and should get in touch with YouTube to sort out the situation in the coming days. Hence, further updates on the matter are expected.

