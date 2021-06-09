Why is Ludwig banned on Instagram? Inappropriate picture from Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather's fight lands Twitch streamer in trouble

Twitch streamer Ludwig informed his fans on June 7th that he was banned on Instagram for one week following an inappropriate photo he had taken at the Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing event.

25-year-old YouTuber and Twitch streamer Ludwig Ahgren, known popularly as Ludwig, is well known for his livestreams where he shares content on games, sports, and more. He has garnered over 3 million followers on Twitch, as well as over a million subscribers on YouTube.

Ludwig gets banned

The Twitch streamer had informed his fans via Twitter on Monday afternoon that his Instagram account was being banned for one week following an inappropriate photo he had taken with a friend at the Mayweather vs. Paul fight.

The photo featured Ludwig and a friend of his poking their fingers out of the zipperhole of their pants and touching. He captioned the photo, "met joe rogan at the fight", a joke directed towards Joe Rogan.

GOT BANNED FOR A WEEK ON INSTA FOR POSTING THIS EXACT PIC LMAO — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) June 8, 2021

Fans troll Ludwig for getting banned

Fans of the Twitch streamer trolled him for the photo, asking him if getting banned was "worth it".

Meanwhile, many others slammed Instagram for banning Ludwig over a photo that didn't feature anything explicit.

Was it worth it? — Jena (@supitsjena) June 8, 2021

Desktop crop did not let me see the whole picture and I wish I didn't click in to see why it could possibly be banworthy — Jello (@Jellosg) June 8, 2021

Some even pointed out that Instagram may have falsely banned Ludwig due to the way photo compression may have made the photo look. Especially with the two fingers in the photo, Instagram might have mistaken them for something else.

They probably couldn't tell what was going on because Instagram compression is so bad — BattleTuba (World Famous) 🗿 (@battletuba) June 8, 2021

Insta wack AF 💯



L — Nick Polom (@nmplol) June 8, 2021

They docked you a whole week!? — Pandemi Lovato (@nicmaaaains) June 8, 2021

Yeah. Instagram is kinda doo doo — Jordan (@Jordan_Weigt) June 8, 2021

LITERALLY WHY ?? CANT BROS TOUCH TIPS ANYMORE 🙄 — sam (@luhoyeol) June 8, 2021

They just didn’t look close enough smh — Corey Campbell (@CoreyJCampbell) June 8, 2021

Instagram is garbage for shit like that. — Lavi (@lavi_liam) June 8, 2021

WAIT NO THIS IS THE FIRST TIME I NOTICED THE FINGERS — jin 🌱🐰🍞☀️ (@smolbeankkuno) June 8, 2021

Fans found the photo amusing, telling the Twitch streamer that he "doesn't miss" when it came to making his audience laugh. According to Ludwig, his Instagram access should be restored after one week.

