Why is Ludwig banned on Instagram? Inappropriate picture from Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather's fight lands Twitch streamer in trouble

Twitch streamer Ludwig informed his fans on June 7th that he was banned on Instagram for one week following an inappropriate photo he had taken at the Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing event.
25-year-old YouTuber and Twitch streamer Ludwig Ahgren, known popularly as Ludwig, is well known for his livestreams where he shares content on games, sports, and more. He has garnered over 3 million followers on Twitch, as well as over a million subscribers on YouTube.
Ludwig gets banned
The Twitch streamer had informed his fans via Twitter on Monday afternoon that his Instagram account was being banned for one week following an inappropriate photo he had taken with a friend at the Mayweather vs. Paul fight.
The photo featured Ludwig and a friend of his poking their fingers out of the zipperhole of their pants and touching. He captioned the photo, "met joe rogan at the fight", a joke directed towards Joe Rogan.
Fans troll Ludwig for getting banned
Fans of the Twitch streamer trolled him for the photo, asking him if getting banned was "worth it".
Meanwhile, many others slammed Instagram for banning Ludwig over a photo that didn't feature anything explicit.
Some even pointed out that Instagram may have falsely banned Ludwig due to the way photo compression may have made the photo look. Especially with the two fingers in the photo, Instagram might have mistaken them for something else.
Fans found the photo amusing, telling the Twitch streamer that he "doesn't miss" when it came to making his audience laugh. According to Ludwig, his Instagram access should be restored after one week.
