"I don't get how you're that tone deaf": Ludwig criticizes Addison Rae's new beauty product 

Ludwig Ahgren recently addressed the controversy surrounding Addison Rae's "Screen Break" product. The product claims to protect users against the harmful effects of blue light emissions.

Ahgren released a video on his alternative YouTube channel, Mogul Mail, titled Unsurprisingly, this Tik Tok Star did something dumb. He called out Addison Rae and her product for being ignorant regarding the recent controversies on blue light protection skincare products.

"I don't get how you're that tone deaf."

The controversy Ahgren harkened to was Valkyrae's RFLCT skincare line, which similarly advertised products that protected the skin against harmful blue light emissions. Her brand was largely declared a scam and was subsequently closed by the creator herself.

Ludwig began by mocking Sephora, the beauty retail chain. Commenting on how Sephora found a new "Rae," he referenced Valky'rae' and her failed beauty venture RFLCT, which also produced blue light protection products.

"Sephora's back and it's better than ever. And this time, they got a new Rae. It's Addison Rae."

Valkyrae's product line landed her at the center of a major controversy, almost leading to her being canceled. The concept of skin problems due to blue light emissions has widely been considered a marketing scam by influencers to make money off impressionable young viewers.

Considering the recency of the RFLCT controversy, Ahgren exclaimed his disbelief at the lack of awareness displayed by Addision Rae and her brand, Item Beauty.

"...it's just pathetic that she doesn't even do like a, like a little due diligence. Like a cursory Google search and you'd find out that that's not a good idea."

Ludwig then compared the product launch to a hypothetical situation of him launching Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). NFTs have also mostly been met with skepticism. Ahgren sarcastically put his point across, hinting at the ignorance displayed by the TikTok star's actions.

"That's like if I announce an NFT tomorrow. Like if I just somehow missed everything that happened and I was like 'You know what'd be sick? If I did a bunch of Ludwig NFTs. I think that would be super chill.' I don't get it."

Calling her tone-deaf, Ahgren criticized the creator for not taking the initiative to make an informed decision with her product launch.

"I don't get how you're that tone deaf and not enough in the sauce to see that we don't f*** with the blue light cream anymore and that's not really the thing to do."

Addison Rae's "Screen Break" sees a surge of negative reviews after its launch

Ahgren is just one among several streamers who have criticized Addison Rae's "Screen Break" product. The internet was flooded with negative reviews of the product within a few hours of its launch. Most viewers commented on the similarity of the situation with Valkyrae's RFLCT launch.

JUST VALKY @Valkyrae Esports @esports



What are your thoughts? Addison Rae launched a new skin care mist called Screen Break that protects against blue light and pollution.What are your thoughts? Addison Rae launched a new skin care mist called Screen Break that protects against blue light and pollution. What are your thoughts? 😅 https://t.co/GN7GHjRHxY IM REBRANDING TO JUST VALKY LOL HOW IS THIS REAL?! I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s the same company🙃 twitter.com/esports/status… IM REBRANDING TO JUST VALKY LOL HOW IS THIS REAL?! I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s the same company🙃 twitter.com/esports/status…

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky I desperately want to know if the same shammers who got Valkyrae just decided to repackage their so called proven formula and pass it to Addison Rae... I desperately want to know if the same shammers who got Valkyrae just decided to repackage their so called proven formula and pass it to Addison Rae... https://t.co/0qLqOAGRfG

nyxl riza @rizajpg Esports @esports



What are your thoughts? Addison Rae launched a new skin care mist called Screen Break that protects against blue light and pollution.What are your thoughts? Addison Rae launched a new skin care mist called Screen Break that protects against blue light and pollution. What are your thoughts? 😅 https://t.co/GN7GHjRHxY RFLCT team just picked another rae and called it a dae twitter.com/esports/status… RFLCT team just picked another rae and called it a dae twitter.com/esports/status…

Kavos @KavosYT



Do these idiot influencers never learn Esports @esports



What are your thoughts? Addison Rae launched a new skin care mist called Screen Break that protects against blue light and pollution.What are your thoughts? Addison Rae launched a new skin care mist called Screen Break that protects against blue light and pollution. What are your thoughts? 😅 https://t.co/GN7GHjRHxY Addison Rae is now taking the Valkyrae route of making a skincare that “protects against blue light”Do these idiot influencers never learn twitter.com/esports/status… Addison Rae is now taking the Valkyrae route of making a skincare that “protects against blue light”Do these idiot influencers never learn twitter.com/esports/status…

xctbl  @xctbl @JakeSucky Her and Valkyrae could team up and be the Sunraes. @JakeSucky Her and Valkyrae could team up and be the Sunraes.

Ludwig later criticized TikTok for Addison's product. He joked about TikTok under-paying its content creators, leading them to undertake poor ventures such as Addison Rae's "Screen Break."

Sephora appears to be in the process of pulling its listings for Addison Rae's product.

